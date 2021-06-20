A tribute to the dad’s of Bollywood

He has no doubt been an excellent father figure in all his movies. His son, Abhishek Bachan agrees as well. To him, his dad has always been his inspiration & role model
Shahrukh Khan
The King of Bollywood and romance, SRK has always been a family man, as is distinctly visible on his instagram. His children are his “rays of sunshine” according to him
Aamir Khan
He has three children & despite having separated from his first wife, he never fails to make time for his children and has managed to maintain a loving bond with them
Hrithik Roshan
He has always been a responsible and a loving father. He even stopped doing more than one movie per year to be able to spend quality time with his sons
Manoj Bajpayee
A self made actor turned superstar, Manoj Bajpayee is not only an exceptional actor but also a complete ‘family man’. He has a ten year old daughter, Ava & never fails to express love for her
Akshay Kumar
Khiladi Kumar is well known for his down to earth nature as well as his cheerful personality. He has a strong bond with his kids & according to them, he is indeed a super dad
Ajay Devgn
He is a protective and a loving father, as he is a husband. Ajay Devgn is very much a family man and loves to spend time with his wife, Kajol and his kids
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor has two beautiful and talented daughters and a son. The actor never fails to show just how proud he is of all his children’s achievements and often gives father and daughter goals!
Saif Ali Khan
A royal by blood, Saif Ali Khan Pataudi is for sure a family man. He has four children & despite the evident differences he has managed to keep his family close and spends his time with all of his children almost equally
Abhishek Bachchan
Like his father, Abhishek is also a doting father. He has always kept his family a priority and never hesitates to show the same
Ritesh Deshmukh
He has two sons, Riaan, 5, and Rahyl, 4 with his wife, Genelia D’Souza and has always had a very loving bond with his wife and sons. He and his wife make sure to spend most of their time with the boys
Kunal Kemmu
He is an extremely loving father as he is a husband. Kunal called his daughter “His heart” as he got her name tattooed nearest to his heart. If that is not a clear indication of his unconditional love for his daughter, we don’t know what is!