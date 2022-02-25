Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 25, 2022
Father-son duo Hardik Pandya & Agastya
Heading 3
Agastya Pandya
Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a son, Agastya, in July 2020
Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram
As they take a plunge in the pool, daddy cool and Agastya can be seen enjoying a good time
Taking a dip
Video: Hardik Pandya Instagram
This father-son moment is too cute to handle as Hardik cuddles his dumpling in a cheerful morning mood
Video: Hardik Pandya Instagram
Adorable moment
The duo is all smiles as they pose for a selfie and are undoubtedly one of the most stylish father-son duos
Perfect selfie
Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram
This picture of Hardik playing with his son Agastya looks simply breathtaking and nothing short of a movie poster
Breathtaking picture
Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram
Hardik and his munchkin appear to be enjoying their movie time as they relax comfortably in bed, with their eyes glued to the screen
Glued to the screen
Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram
Here, the Cricketer can be seen teaching his son to walk and as his goofball takes little steps with shaky legs, it looks simply heartwarming
Baby steps with father
Video: Hardik Pandya Instagram
The duo give major father-son goals as they strike a pose in their bucket hats
Father-son goals
Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram
Hardik shared this beautiful picture of him laughing with baby Agastya on social media and penned, "The laughter I need before the game.
Laughter I need before the game
Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Style black outfits like Parineeti Chopra