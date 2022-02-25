Entertainment

Father-son duo Hardik Pandya & Agastya

Agastya Pandya

Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic were blessed with a son, Agastya, in July 2020

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

As they take a plunge in the pool, daddy cool and Agastya can be seen enjoying a good time

Taking a dip

Video: Hardik Pandya Instagram

This father-son moment is too cute to handle as Hardik cuddles his dumpling in a cheerful morning mood

Video: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Adorable moment

The duo is all smiles as they pose for a selfie and are undoubtedly one of the most stylish father-son duos

Perfect selfie

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

This picture of Hardik playing with his son Agastya looks simply breathtaking and nothing short of a movie poster

Breathtaking picture

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik and his munchkin appear to be enjoying their movie time as they relax comfortably in bed, with their eyes glued to the screen

Glued to the screen 

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Here, the Cricketer can be seen teaching his son to walk and as his goofball takes little steps with shaky legs, it looks simply heartwarming

Baby steps with father

Video: Hardik Pandya Instagram

The duo give major father-son goals as they strike a pose in their bucket hats

Father-son goals

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik shared this beautiful picture of him laughing with baby Agastya on social media and penned, "The laughter I need before the game.

Laughter I need before the game

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

