Father-son duos of Bollywood

Saif Ali khan & Ibrahim
The Nawab duo are one of the most royal and dashing father and son duos of Bollywood
(Source- Pinkvilla)
Suniel Shetty & Ahan
Suniel and Ahan are absolute charmers who justifies the saying 'Like father like son'
(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram)
Jackie Shroff & Tiger
Jackie and Tiger make one of the fittest duos in Bollywood
(Source- Tiger Shroff Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek
Big B and his son are one of the most celebrated duos of Bollywood
(Source- Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)
David and Varun are immensely popular in Bollywood and they share a friend-like relationship
David Dhawan & Varun
(Source- Varun Dhawan Instagram)
Rishi Kapoor & Ranbir
The Kapoor duo is known for their undeniable charisma that captures the hearts of everyone
(Source- Neetu Kapoor Instagram)
Anil Kapoor & Harsh Varrdhan
The Nayak actor and his son are known for their fashion choices and remarkable style statements
(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)
The Roshan duo are highly respected and Hrithik has always followed his father’s footsteps
Rakesh Roshan & Hrithik
(Source- Hrithik Roshan Instagram)
