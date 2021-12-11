Father-son duos of Bollywood

Saif Ali khan & Ibrahim

The Nawab duo are one of the most royal and dashing father and son duos of Bollywood

(Source- Pinkvilla)

Suniel Shetty & Ahan

Suniel and Ahan are absolute charmers who justifies the saying 'Like father like son'

(Source- Ahan Shetty Instagram)

Jackie Shroff & Tiger

Jackie and Tiger make one of the fittest duos in Bollywood

(Source- Tiger Shroff Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek

Big B and his son are one of the most celebrated duos of Bollywood

(Source- Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

David and Varun are immensely popular in Bollywood and they share a friend-like relationship

David Dhawan & Varun

(Source- Varun Dhawan Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor & Ranbir

The Kapoor duo is known  for their undeniable charisma that captures the hearts of everyone

(Source- Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

Anil Kapoor & Harsh Varrdhan

The Nayak actor and his son are known for their fashion choices and remarkable style statements

(Source- Anil Kapoor Instagram)

The Roshan duo are highly respected and Hrithik has always followed his father’s footsteps

Rakesh Roshan & Hrithik

(Source- Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

