Favorite Christmas episodes

Ross attempts to teach his son Ben about Hanukkah but, in a classic Ross move, ends up dressed as a bizarre hybrid of Santa and an armadillo
The One With the Holiday Armadillo, Friends (Season 7, Episode 10)
The Dunder Mifflin holiday party takes an unexpected turn with a game of Yankee Swap. Watch as Michael turns a Secret Santa exchange into a hilarious and heartfelt rollercoaster, showcasing the unique dynamics of the office
Christmas Party, The Office (Season 2, Episode 10)
Join the gang as they navigate the challenges of the holiday season. This episode revolves around Lily’s attempt to bring Christmas joy to her friends, leading to comedic misadventures and a heartwarming resolution
How Lily Stole Christmas, How I Met Your Mother (Season 2, Episode 9)
Join the Parks Department as they navigate Pawnee’s unique holiday traditions. Leslie Knope’s unyielding enthusiasm for the season takes center stage in this hilarious and heartwarming episode
Christmas Scandal, Parks and Recreation (Season 2, Episode 12)
Explore the chaos and comedic mishaps as the 99th precinct navigates the holiday season. Captain Holt’s unexpected reunion with his family adds a heartwarming touch to this festive episode
Captain Latvia, Brooklyn Nine Nine (Season 4, Episode 10)
This Christmas special sees the Grantham family navigating the challenges of the festive season. With poignant moments and a glimpse into the lives of both the upstairs and downstairs residents, it’s a captivating blend of drama and holiday spirit
Christmas at Downton Abbey, Downton Abbey (Season 2, Episode 9)
This winter-themed episode showcases Stars Hollow’s quaint charm. The town organizes a grand 19th-century-style feast, bringing the community together for a magical celebration that captures the holiday spirit
The Bracebridge Dinner, Gilmore Girls (Season 2, Episode 10)
Join the chaos as the extended family scrambles to create an impromptu Christmas celebration. This episode captures the humor and warmth of the Pritchett-Dunphy clan as they come together for a uniquely memorable holiday
Express Christmas, Modern Family (Season 3, Episode 10)
The Bath Item Gift Hypothesis, The Big Bang Theory (Season 2, Episode 11)
Experience the hilarity as Sheldon struggles to find the perfect gift for Penny, leading to one of the series's most iconic and heartwarming moments. This episode captures the essence of friendship and the joy of giving during the holiday season
Join the New Directions as they spread holiday cheer with extravagant performances and heartwarming moments, from secret Santa exchanges to Sue Sylvester’s attempt to ban Christmas
A Very Glee Christmas, Glee (Season 2, Episode 10)