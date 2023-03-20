MAR 20, 2023
Favourite cameo moments of Bollywood celebs
The most appreciated cameo from 2022. Shah Rukh Khan appears in an extended cameo in Brahmastra and in the first few scenes itself
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra
Image- Irrfan Khan’s Instagram
He came on the screen for a few minutes but we could not take our eyes off him. We wish he had a full-fledged role in the movie.
Irrfan Khan in Haider
Ranbir Kapoor made his cameo in the song ‘Bijli’ alongside Kiara and Vicky.
Image- Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor in Govinda Mera Naam
He absolutely did wonders in the limited screen time he had in the movie and it is still an unforgettable cameo
Image- Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish
Image- Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Akshay Kumar in An Action Hero
Akshay Kumar plays a fellow actor in the movie and advises Ayushmann’s character and he did not charge a single penny.
The actress was last seen on screen in ‘Zero’ and recently made a cameo appearance in ‘Qala’ which was produced by her brother
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma in Qala
She was seen in the song ‘Thumkeshwari’, her screen time was really less but Shraddha came, saw and conquered in those few seconds
Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor in Bhediya
She appeared in the ‘Hookup song’ with Tiger and slayed every dance move
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt in SOTY2
Salman’s cameo was the major highlight of the movie. Some people are already calling it ‘Cameo of the year’
Image- Salman Khan’s Instagram
Salman Khan in Pathaan
The audience was surprised to see SRK in Laal Singh Chaddha and the cameo couldn't get any better.
Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha
