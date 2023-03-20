Heading 3

MAR 20, 2023

Favourite cameo moments of Bollywood celebs

The most appreciated cameo from 2022. Shah Rukh Khan appears in an extended cameo in Brahmastra and in the first few scenes itself

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra

Image- Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

He came on the screen for a few minutes but we could not take our eyes off him. We wish he had a full-fledged role in the movie.

Irrfan Khan in Haider

Ranbir Kapoor made his cameo in the song ‘Bijli’ alongside Kiara and Vicky.

Image- Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor in Govinda Mera Naam


He absolutely did wonders in the limited screen time he had in the movie and it is still an unforgettable cameo

Image- Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish

Image- Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

Akshay Kumar in An Action Hero

Akshay Kumar plays a fellow actor in the movie and advises Ayushmann’s character and he did not charge a single penny. 

The actress was last seen on screen in ‘Zero’ and recently made a cameo appearance in ‘Qala’ which was produced by her brother

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma in Qala

She was seen in the song ‘Thumkeshwari’, her screen time was really less but Shraddha came, saw and conquered in those few seconds

Image- Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor in Bhediya

She appeared in the ‘Hookup song’ with Tiger and slayed every dance move

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt in SOTY2

Salman’s cameo was the major highlight of the movie. Some people are already calling it ‘Cameo of the year’

Image- Salman Khan’s Instagram

Salman Khan in Pathaan

The audience was surprised to see SRK in Laal Singh Chaddha and the cameo couldn't get any better.

Image- Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

