Favourite holiday January 08, 2021
destinations of celebs
Anushka Sharma is an adventure junkie and is a fan of New Zealand
Akshay Kumar loves exotic places like St.Barts to take out time with his family amidst his busy schedule
Ranbir Kapoor loves to go to New York for his vacations
Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to make it to her annual Gstaad trip
Malaika Arora seems to have fallen in love with Maldives
Parineeti Chopra is a water baby and loves vacationing in Koh Samui
Kajol enjoys being in the fashion capital of the world, Paris
Sonam Kapoor's favourite holiday destination is London
Alia Bhatt too is a fan of destinations like Bali & Maldives
Pooja Hegde often takes time off her busy schedule to explore different European cities
