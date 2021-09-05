Favourite on-screen teachers from films Sep 05, 2021
Miss Braganza, played by Archana Puran Singh, appeared in the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. She received a lot of praise for this role
Sushmita Sen portrayed a Chemistry teacher named Chandni Chopra in the film, ‘Main Hoon Na’. It is one of Sen's most beloved and recognisable roles till this day
In ‘Taare Zameen Par’, Aamir Khan played Ram Shankar Nikumbh, a loving and compassionate teacher who helps a dyslexic student find a new approach to learning
Boman Irani's portrayal of Principal Viru Sahastrabuddhe in the film, ‘3 Idiots’, is one of the movie’s most interesting characters
In the film ‘Hichki’, Rani Mukerji played the role of an ambitious teacher with Tourette syndrome. She had to prove herself by educating an unruly class. Rani’s character was loved by many
Juhi Chawla starred as a teacher in the film, ‘Chalk N Duster’, and she was highly praised for her performance
Hrithik Roshan plays Anand Kumar in the film, ‘Super 30’, which is based on a true story. He garnered appreciation from both admirers and critics
In the film, ‘Chak De India’, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a coach for the Indian Women's Hockey Team. His role was commendable and he received a lot of praise for it
In the film, ‘Paathshaala’, Shahid played Rahul Udyavar, a music teacher, who gets along with both students and teachers, to stand up and fight against the injustice of school administration
Amitabh Bachhan portrayed an elderly teacher named Debraj Sahai in the film, ‘Black’. He also won numerous honours for his performance in this movie
