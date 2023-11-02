Heading 3
NOVEMBER 02, 2023
Favourite SRK movie songs
This soul-stirring love song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is synonymous with romance. It beautifully captures the essence of falling in love against the backdrop of mustard fields
Tujhe Dekha To - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Image: IMDb
A fun and peppy number featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, Koi Mil Gaya is a celebration of friendship and love
Koi Mil Gaya - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Image: IMDb
Set on a moving train, this high-energy song featuring Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan is a dance sensation. Its catchy tune and mesmerizing visuals have made it a Bollywood favorite
Chaiyya Chaiyya - Dil Se
Image: IMDb
This heart-wrenching ballad sung by Sonu Nigam is an emotional rollercoaster. It's impossible not to be moved by the lyrics and Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Aman
Kal Ho Naa Ho - Kal Ho Naa Ho
Image: IMDb
A song about forbidden love, Mitwa is a beautiful, soulful composition that expresses the complexities of relationships. Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen chemistry with Rani Mukerji shines
Mitwa - Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Image: IMDb
Sung by Udit Narayan, Main Yahaan Hoon is a heartfelt song that resonates with love and separation, beautifully portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta
Main Yahaan Hoon - Veer-Zaara
Image: IMDb
Gerua is a visual and musical spectacle set against picturesque locations. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's timeless chemistry shines through in this romantic melody
Gerua - Dilwale
Image: IMDb
A beautiful ballad showcasing Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's on-screen chemistry, Zaalima is a testament to love and longing
Zaalima - Raees
Image: IMDb
A song of longing and devotion, Hawayein captures the essence of love in the backdrop of picturesque locations
Hawayein - Jab Harry Met Sejal
Image: IMDb
Sajda is a serene and soul-stirring song that captures the essence of love and acceptance. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s chemistry shines in this track
Sajda - My Name Is Khan
Image: IMDb
This romantic ballad featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol amidst the Egyptian pyramids remains a fan favorite
Suraj Hua Maddham - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Image: IMDb
The title track from Chalte Chalte is a melodious reflection on the ups and downs of a relationship, beautifully portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji
Chalte Chalte - Chalte Chalte
Image: IMDb
Chammak Challo is a peppy, contemporary track featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. The song's catchy beats and stylish choreography made it a chart-topper
Chammak Challo - Ra.One
Image: IMDb
A quirky and fun tribute to Rajnikanth, Lungi Dance is a foot-tapping track that will make you dance along with Shah Rukh Khan's infectious energy
Lungi Dance - Chennai Express
Image: IMDb
