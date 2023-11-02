Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 02, 2023

Favourite SRK movie songs 

This soul-stirring love song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is synonymous with romance. It beautifully captures the essence of falling in love against the backdrop of mustard fields

Tujhe Dekha To - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Image: IMDb

A fun and peppy number featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, Koi Mil Gaya is a celebration of friendship and love

Koi Mil Gaya - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Image: IMDb

Set on a moving train, this high-energy song featuring Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan is a dance sensation. Its catchy tune and mesmerizing visuals have made it a Bollywood favorite

Chaiyya Chaiyya - Dil Se 

Image: IMDb

This heart-wrenching ballad sung by Sonu Nigam is an emotional rollercoaster. It's impossible not to be moved by the lyrics and Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of Aman

Kal Ho Naa Ho - Kal Ho Naa Ho 

Image: IMDb

A song about forbidden love, Mitwa is a beautiful, soulful composition that expresses the complexities of relationships. Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen chemistry with Rani Mukerji shines

Mitwa - Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna 

Image: IMDb

Sung by Udit Narayan, Main Yahaan Hoon is a heartfelt song that resonates with love and separation, beautifully portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta

Main Yahaan Hoon - Veer-Zaara 

Image: IMDb

Gerua is a visual and musical spectacle set against picturesque locations. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's timeless chemistry shines through in this romantic melody

Gerua - Dilwale 

Image: IMDb

A beautiful ballad showcasing Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan's on-screen chemistry, Zaalima is a testament to love and longing

Zaalima - Raees 

Image: IMDb

A song of longing and devotion, Hawayein captures the essence of love in the backdrop of picturesque locations

Hawayein - Jab Harry Met Sejal

Image: IMDb

Sajda is a serene and soul-stirring song that captures the essence of love and acceptance. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s chemistry shines in this track

Sajda - My Name Is Khan 

Image: IMDb

This romantic ballad featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol amidst the Egyptian pyramids remains a fan favorite

Suraj Hua Maddham - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Image: IMDb

The title track from Chalte Chalte is a melodious reflection on the ups and downs of a relationship, beautifully portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji

Chalte Chalte - Chalte Chalte 

Image: IMDb

Chammak Challo is a peppy, contemporary track featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. The song's catchy beats and stylish choreography made it a chart-topper

Chammak Challo - Ra.One 

Image: IMDb

A quirky and fun tribute to Rajnikanth, Lungi Dance is a foot-tapping track that will make you dance along with Shah Rukh Khan's infectious energy

Lungi Dance - Chennai Express 

Image: IMDb

