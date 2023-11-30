Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
November 30, 2023
Favourite tracks from 1989
(Taylor’s Version)
Blank Space is a brilliant portrayal of love's complexities. Its clever lyrics and memorable melody made it an instant classic
Blank Space
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
A dreamy and evocative song, Wildest Dreams beautifully captures the essence of a fleeting love affair
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Wildest Dreams
A heartfelt and ethereal ballad, This Love delves into the emotions of a love that endures despite challenges, with hauntingly beautiful melodies
This Love
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
A collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Blood is an edgy and memorable track that explores the fallout of a broken friendship
Bad Blood
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
This track delves into the complexities of a relationship, with its atmospheric soundscapes and hauntingly beautiful chorus
Out of the Woods
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Previously unreleased, now a part of the re-recorded 1989 Taylor’s version where Taylor Swift tackles slut shaming like never before
Slut! (From The Vault)
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
An ode to past romance, Style is irresistibly catchy and showcases Taylor's knack for crafting melodies that stay with you
Style
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
A bonus track that became a fan favorite, New Romantics celebrates the spirit of carefree youth and living in the moment
New Romantics
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Is it Over Now? (From The Vault)
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Previously unreleased, now a part of the re-recorded 1989 Taylor’s version, is the most talked about vault track with heartbreaking lyrics
A cathartic and introspective ballad, Clean explores the process of healing and moving on from a past relationship
Clean
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
The lead single that set the stage for Taylor's pop transformation, Shake It Off is a catchy anthem of self-confidence and positivity that's impossible not to dance to
Shake It Off
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
A beautiful and sincere love song, You Are In Love highlights the simple yet profound moments that make up a deep connection
You Are In Love
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.