Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

November 30, 2023

Favourite tracks from 1989
(Taylor’s Version)

Blank Space is a brilliant portrayal of love's complexities. Its clever lyrics and memorable melody made it an instant classic

Blank Space

A dreamy and evocative song, Wildest Dreams beautifully captures the essence of a fleeting love affair

Wildest Dreams

A heartfelt and ethereal ballad, This Love delves into the emotions of a love that endures despite challenges, with hauntingly beautiful melodies

This Love

A collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, Bad Blood is an edgy and memorable track that explores the fallout of a broken friendship

Bad Blood

This track delves into the complexities of a relationship, with its atmospheric soundscapes and hauntingly beautiful chorus

Out of the Woods

Previously unreleased, now a part of the re-recorded 1989 Taylor’s version where Taylor Swift tackles slut shaming like never before 

Slut! (From The Vault)

An ode to past romance, Style is irresistibly catchy and showcases Taylor's knack for crafting melodies that stay with you

Style

A bonus track that became a fan favorite, New Romantics celebrates the spirit of carefree youth and living in the moment

New Romantics

Is it Over Now? (From The Vault)

Previously unreleased, now a part of the re-recorded 1989 Taylor’s version, is the most talked about vault track with heartbreaking lyrics 

A cathartic and introspective ballad, Clean explores the process of healing and moving on from a past relationship

Clean

The lead single that set the stage for Taylor's pop transformation, Shake It Off is a catchy anthem of self-confidence and positivity that's impossible not to dance to

Shake It Off

A beautiful and sincere love song, You Are In Love highlights the simple yet profound moments that make up a deep connection

You Are In Love 

