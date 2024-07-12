Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
july 12, 2024
Fawad Khan to return in Indian Cinema
Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is a well-known name in India. The actor holds a separate fan base in India
Fawad Khan
Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram
Reportedly, the actor is marking his comeback in the Indian cinema after 8 years
Comeback
Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram
Fawad Khan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil doing a cameo appearance
Last Indian Film
Image: IMDb
Reports say Fawad Khan is set to return to the Indian screens with a rom-com set in London, UK
What's New?
Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram
The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor in the film
The Actress
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
The romantic comedy film tells the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other, unintentionally falling in love
Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram
The Plot
Aarti Bagdi is directing this untitled rom-com
The Director
Image: Aarti Bagdi's Instagram
Vivek B Agrawal and Devang Dholakia are bankrolling it under Eastwood Studios
The Production Banner
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
The makers are planning to take the film on floors by September. It's release can be expected in the next year
Shooting
Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
On the work front, Fawad Khan will be next seen in the Pakistani OTT show, Barzakh alongside Sanam Saeed
Work Front
Image: IMDb
