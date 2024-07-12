Heading 3

july 12, 2024

Fawad Khan to return in Indian Cinema 

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan is a well-known name in India. The actor holds a separate fan base in India

Fawad Khan 

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

Reportedly, the actor is marking his comeback in the Indian cinema after 8 years 

Comeback 

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

Fawad Khan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil doing a cameo appearance 

Last Indian Film

Image: IMDb

Reports say Fawad Khan is set to return to the Indian screens with a rom-com set in London, UK 

What's New? 

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor in the film

The Actress

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

The romantic comedy film tells the story of how two broken people come together by a stroke of luck and end up helping each other, unintentionally falling in love

Image: Fawad Khan's Instagram 

The Plot 

Aarti Bagdi is directing this untitled rom-com 

The Director 

Image: Aarti Bagdi's Instagram 

Vivek B Agrawal and Devang Dholakia are bankrolling it under Eastwood Studios 

 The Production Banner 

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

The makers are planning to take the film on floors by September. It's release can be expected in the next year 

Shooting 

Image: Vaani Kapoor's Instagram 

On the work front, Fawad Khan will be next seen in the Pakistani OTT show, Barzakh alongside Sanam Saeed 

Work Front 

Image: IMDb 

