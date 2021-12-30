ENTERTAINMENT

Feel good films to see as we enter 2022

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

The 2013 film is an excellent blend of friendship, heartbreaks, career and love and it reminds us to live in the moment

Dear Zindagi

The Gauri Shinde directorial encourages you to express your inner turmoil, celebrate imperfections and embrace yourself

The 2006 release, directed by Rohit Shetty, is an all time perfect comedy dose and was a blockbuster hit

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is a mash-up of nuggets of wisdom, major friendship goals, hilarious dialogues and entrancing songs

3 Idiots

The 2011 film takes you on a rollercoaster ride through everyday life events that we miss out on living and celebrates friendship

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The 2009 film is a coming-of-age tale with a beautiful message about youth, love and the changing dynamics of relationships

Wake Up Sid

The 2017 release is about exploring the person you adore and the romance is filled with humour

Qarib Qarib Singlle

The Kangana Ranaut starrer is a perfect dose of entertainment and is hailed as a groundbreaking and impactful feminist film

Queen

