DEC 30, 2021
Feel good films to see as we enter 2022
Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
The 2013 film is an excellent blend of friendship, heartbreaks, career and love and it reminds us to live in the moment
Image: IMDb
Dear Zindagi
The Gauri Shinde directorial encourages you to express your inner turmoil, celebrate imperfections and embrace yourself
Image: IMDb
The 2006 release, directed by Rohit Shetty, is an all time perfect comedy dose and was a blockbuster hit
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
Image: IMDb
The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is a mash-up of nuggets of wisdom, major friendship goals, hilarious dialogues and entrancing songs
3 Idiots
Image: IMDb
The 2011 film takes you on a rollercoaster ride through everyday life events that we miss out on living and celebrates friendship
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Image: IMDb
The 2009 film is a coming-of-age tale with a beautiful message about youth, love and the changing dynamics of relationships
Wake Up Sid
Image: IMDb
The 2017 release is about exploring the person you adore and the romance is filled with humour
Qarib Qarib Singlle
Image: IMDb
The Kangana Ranaut starrer is a perfect dose of entertainment and is hailed as a groundbreaking and impactful feminist film
Queen
Image: IMDb
