Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
August 24, 2023
Feel good Indian movies to watch
The story is about two friends who are looking for their long lost friend and remember their friend who encouraged them to think outside the box
3 idiots
Image: IMDB
Jab We Met stars Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is a romantic comedy directed and written by Imtiaz Ali
Jab We Met
Image: IMDB
The movie is about a gangster who sets out to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor
Munna Bhai MBBS
Image: IMDB
An eight year old boy is thought to be a lazy trouble maker, until his new art teacher discovers the real problem behind his struggles
Taare Zameen Par
Image: IMDB
The movie is about three friends who decide to turn their fantasy vacation into a reality after one of their friends gets engaged
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Image: IMDB
The story revolved around a young man and woman who must transcend communal prejudice in order to be together
Barfi
Image: IMDB
This 2013 movie shows the truth behind the ascension of Milkha Singh, who was scarred due to the India Pakistan partition
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
Image: IMDB
Chak De! India
Image: IMDB
The story revolves around 3 inseparable childhood friends until they each fall in love, which causes tension due to different approaches to relationships
Dil Chahta Hai
Image: IMDB
The movie is about a 16 year old boy who returns home to his oppressive father after being expelled from school
Udaan
Image: IMDB
