Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

August 24, 2023

Feel good Indian movies to watch

The story is about two friends who are looking for their long lost friend and remember their friend who encouraged them to think outside the box

3 idiots

Image: IMDB

Jab We Met stars Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is a romantic comedy directed and written by Imtiaz Ali

Jab We Met

Image: IMDB

The movie is about a gangster who sets out to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor

Munna Bhai MBBS

Image: IMDB

An eight year old boy is thought to be a lazy trouble maker, until his new art teacher discovers the real problem behind his struggles

Taare Zameen Par

Image: IMDB 

The movie is about three friends who decide to turn their fantasy vacation into a reality after one of their friends gets engaged

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Image: IMDB 

The story revolved around a young man and woman who must transcend communal prejudice in order to be together

Barfi

Image: IMDB

This 2013 movie shows the truth behind the ascension of Milkha Singh, who was scarred due to the India Pakistan partition

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image: IMDB

Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian Women’s National Hockey Team is determined to make is all-girls team emerge victorious 

Chak De! India

Image: IMDB

The story revolves around 3 inseparable childhood friends until they each fall in love, which causes tension due to different approaches to relationships

Dil Chahta Hai

Image: IMDB

The movie is about a 16 year old boy who returns home to his oppressive father after being expelled from school

Udaan

Image: IMDB

