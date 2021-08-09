Feel good Indian series to
watch on OTT TV
august 09, 2021
Breaking stereotypes and the usual cliches, Made in Heaven talks about love, lust, money and how each gender feels vulnerable in different situations
Made in Heaven
You might end up hating yourself if you are single watching Little Things. The story of an adorable couple who finds happiness in little things is a feel-good series that you shouldn’t miss watching
Little Things
Highlighting the journey of Indian cricket, Mid Wicket Tales is a 12 episode web series starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who narrates the journey of Indian cricket
Mid Wicket Tales
This comedy based drama is for everyone who has been in love with the fear of confronting. It’s hilarious and makes you feel light and addicted to Pushpavalli’s innocent yet naughty character
Pushpavalli
You’ll have a constant smile on your face while watching this feel-good series that anyone born in the ’80s or ’90s can relate to
Yeh Meri Family
Manoj Bajpayee’s incredible performance as a family man who is also a part of the National Investigation Agency is an interesting tale worth your time
The Family Man
The collected short stories of Tagoreji is made into a series that will make you fall in love, adore nature and embrace life just the way it is
Stories by Rabindranath Tagore
This series revolves around NRI Bengalis and Durga pooja. The happy and fun event turns into a nightmare when a terrorist group plans to abrupt the party. What happens next is for you to watch
Bhavar
This modern love story is very relatable to the millennial generation and is a good mixture of laughs, warmth, and has a perfect ending
Phone a Friend
With heart-melting songs in it, this series focuses on the point that everyone needs somebody to lean on and heal. A beautiful tale that every broken heart must watch
Broken but Beautiful
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla