Feel-good K-dramas for your watchlist

A compassionate nurse in the field of psychiatry goes the extra mile to bring a daily ray of sunshine to those in her care, even in the face of challenges
Image Credits- Netflix
Daily Dose Of Sunshine
Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, face the uphill battle of pursuing their dreams amid life's persistent obstacles
Image Credits- KBS2
Fight For My Way
Kim Bok Joo, a weightlifter, finds herself drawn to a fitness doctor and contemplates losing weight for him. Yet, her childhood friend, a skilled swimmer, becomes her inspiration, urging her to pursue her own dreams
Image Credits- MBC TV
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Approaching retirement, wrestler Kim Baek Doo reconnects with his childhood friend, Oh Yoo Kyung, leading to a pivotal moment in his wrestling career
Like Flowers In Sand
Image Credits- ENA
Prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo, after losing her memory, takes on a new identity and crosses paths with wealthy Han Seung Wook, who sees a resemblance to his first love in her
One The Woman
Image Credits- SBS TV
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image Credits- tvN
At a crossroads, a dentist relocates to a seaside village and encounters a helpful handyman determined to assist the community
It's a cell-based psychological romance that unfolds the daily life of ordinary office worker Yumi, as seen through the perspective of the cells in her head
Yumi’s Cells
Image Credits- tvN
A slice-of-life tale about five girls in a sharehouse named Belle Epoque, exploring their connections and shared experiences during the challenges of youth
Hello, My Twenties!
Image Credits-JTBC
A group of young professionals, navigating various ups and downs, regularly gather for post-work drinks, sharing discussions about the current state of their lives
Work Later, Drink Now
Image Credits- TVING
Operating exclusively during late hours, a mysterious outdoor bar possesses the ability to travel to different worlds, offering healing experiences to customers through their dreams
Mystic Pop Up Bar
Image Credits-JTBC
Romance, both sweet and bitter, intertwines with the ups and downs of life in multiple stories featuring people living and working on the bustling Jeju Island