Pujya Doss

January 26, 2024

Feel-good K-dramas for your watchlist

A compassionate nurse in the field of psychiatry goes the extra mile to bring a daily ray of sunshine to those in her care, even in the face of challenges

Image Credits- Netflix

Daily Dose Of Sunshine

Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion, and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist, face the uphill battle of pursuing their dreams amid life's persistent obstacles

Image Credits- KBS2

Fight For My Way

Kim Bok Joo, a weightlifter, finds herself drawn to a fitness doctor and contemplates losing weight for him. Yet, her childhood friend, a skilled swimmer, becomes her inspiration, urging her to pursue her own dreams

Image Credits- MBC TV

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Approaching retirement, wrestler Kim Baek Doo reconnects with his childhood friend, Oh Yoo Kyung, leading to a pivotal moment in his wrestling career

Like Flowers In Sand

Image Credits- ENA

Prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo, after losing her memory, takes on a new identity and crosses paths with wealthy Han Seung Wook, who sees a resemblance to his first love in her

One The Woman

Image Credits- SBS TV

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image Credits- tvN

At a crossroads, a dentist relocates to a seaside village and encounters a helpful handyman determined to assist the community

It's a cell-based psychological romance that unfolds the daily life of ordinary office worker Yumi, as seen through the perspective of the cells in her head

Yumi’s Cells

Image Credits- tvN

A slice-of-life tale about five girls in a sharehouse named Belle Epoque, exploring their connections and shared experiences during the challenges of youth

Hello, My Twenties!

Image Credits-JTBC

A group of young professionals, navigating various ups and downs, regularly gather for post-work drinks, sharing discussions about the current state of their lives

Work Later, Drink Now

Image Credits- TVING

Operating exclusively during late hours, a mysterious outdoor bar possesses the ability to travel to different worlds, offering healing experiences to customers through their dreams

Mystic Pop Up Bar

Image Credits-JTBC

Romance, both sweet and bitter, intertwines with the ups and downs of life in multiple stories featuring people living and working on the bustling Jeju Island

Our Blues

Image Credits- tvN

