Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Entertainment

Feel-Good K-pop Songs That Will Boost Your Mood

An upbeat disco-pop anthem, Dynamite radiates positivity with its catchy melody and feel-good lyrics

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Dynamite by BTS

This bubbly track encourages listeners to stay positive through tough times, blending energetic pop with TWICE's signature charm

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Cheer Up by TWICE

A sweet and melodic song, Love Scenario captures the essence of a heartwarming love story, making it perfect for lifting spirits

Image:  YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKON

With its cheerful and playful vibe, Shine is a delightful track that embraces the joy of youth and love

Shine by Pentagon

Image:  Cube Entertainment

An infectious anthem with a lively beat, BBoom BBoom exudes confidence and celebrates the joy of self-love

BBoom BBoom by MOMOLAND

Image:  MLD Entertainment

Feel Special by TWICE

Image:  JYP Entertainment

This empowering song promotes self-love and appreciation, blending TWICE's captivating vocals with an uplifting message

Fancy by TWICE

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A stylish and sophisticated track, Fancy combines TWICE's dynamic vocals with a catchy chorus, creating an irresistible mood-boosting experience

Infused with tropical vibes, Kokobop offers a carefree atmosphere and an infectious rhythm that can instantly lift your spirits

Kokobop by EXO

Image:  SM Entertainment

With its cheerful and optimistic tone, Good Day showcases IU's sweet vocals in a heartwarming melody that's perfect for brightening any day

Good Day by IU

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

A playful and energetic track, Cat & Dog by TOMORROW X TOGETHER brings a youthful exuberance that's sure to bring a smile

Cat & Dog by TXT

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

