Feel-Good K-pop Songs That Will Boost Your Mood
An upbeat disco-pop anthem, Dynamite radiates positivity with its catchy melody and feel-good lyrics
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS
This bubbly track encourages listeners to stay positive through tough times, blending energetic pop with TWICE's signature charm
Image: JYP Entertainment
Cheer Up by TWICE
A sweet and melodic song, Love Scenario captures the essence of a heartwarming love story, making it perfect for lifting spirits
Image: YG Entertainment
Love Scenario by iKON
With its cheerful and playful vibe, Shine is a delightful track that embraces the joy of youth and love
Shine by Pentagon
Image: Cube Entertainment
An infectious anthem with a lively beat, BBoom BBoom exudes confidence and celebrates the joy of self-love
BBoom BBoom by MOMOLAND
Image: MLD Entertainment
Feel Special by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
This empowering song promotes self-love and appreciation, blending TWICE's captivating vocals with an uplifting message
Fancy by TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
A stylish and sophisticated track, Fancy combines TWICE's dynamic vocals with a catchy chorus, creating an irresistible mood-boosting experience
Infused with tropical vibes, Kokobop offers a carefree atmosphere and an infectious rhythm that can instantly lift your spirits
Kokobop by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
With its cheerful and optimistic tone, Good Day showcases IU's sweet vocals in a heartwarming melody that's perfect for brightening any day
Good Day by IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
A playful and energetic track, Cat & Dog by TOMORROW X TOGETHER brings a youthful exuberance that's sure to bring a smile
Cat & Dog by TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC