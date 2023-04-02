Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

ENTERTAINMENT

APRIL 02, 2023

Female actors who married cricketers

The biggest entertainment of this nation are Bollywood movies and cricket matches. 

Image- Virat Kohli’s Instagram

Entertainment

Image- KL Rahul’s Instagram


They catch the biggest attention when big names from both worlds come together

kl rahul & Athiya Shetty


They are also seen supporting each other on important match days or on special screenings

Image- Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram

Natasa Stankovic & Hardik Pandya

Let’s have a look at the most celebrated couples, who are truly made for each other

Image- Yuvraj Singh’s Instagram

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

They both met at a shampoo ad commercial and the rest is history

It was love at first sight for them when they met at a nightclub

Image- Hardik Pandya’s Instagram

Hardik Pandya and Natasa  Stankovic

They both met through a mutual friend and made their relationship official in December 2020

Image- KL Rahul’s Instagram

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

The Punjabi couple got married in a grand ceremony on October 29, 2015. 

Image- Geeta Basra’s Instagram

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra

They tied the knot in 2016 according to Sikh wedding rituals and welcomed a baby boy in 2022

Image- Yuvraj Singh’s Instagram

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech

Known for her role in “Chak de India”, Sagarika and Zaheer tied the knot in 2017.

Image- Sagarika Ghatge’s Instagram

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here