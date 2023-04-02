APRIL 02, 2023
Female actors who married cricketers
The biggest entertainment of this nation are Bollywood movies and cricket matches.
They catch the biggest attention when big names from both worlds come together
They are also seen supporting each other on important match days or on special screenings
Let’s have a look at the most celebrated couples, who are truly made for each other
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
They both met at a shampoo ad commercial and the rest is history
It was love at first sight for them when they met at a nightclub
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic
They both met through a mutual friend and made their relationship official in December 2020
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty
The Punjabi couple got married in a grand ceremony on October 29, 2015.
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra
They tied the knot in 2016 according to Sikh wedding rituals and welcomed a baby boy in 2022
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech
Known for her role in “Chak de India”, Sagarika and Zaheer tied the knot in 2017.
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge
