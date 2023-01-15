Heading 3

Female American
 K-pop idols 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 15, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: News1

Tiffany Young

She looks indescribably beautiful in that outfit 

Jessica is surely acing the chic look 

Jessica

Image Credit: News1

Top male K-pop 4th generation maknaes

K-drama actors: Second Lead Syndrome

Image Credit: News1

Momoland member Nancy looks like a doll

Nancy 

Image Credit: News1

She looks like everyone’s highschool crush 

Huening Bahiyyih

Image Credit: News1

She has natural beauty and voice that has wowed us time and again

Ailee

Image Credit: News1

Sunny 

Sunny has the ever-shining glow 

AleXa is truly a princess come to life

AleXa

Image Credit: News1

Image Credit: News1

She has many fans for her looks and fashion

Krystal

Image Credit: News1

Jessi

Jessi nails rapping and singing in her own style 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here