Female-centric revenge K-dramas to watch

Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), bullied into dropping out, seeks revenge as a teacher through meticulous planning
Image Credits- Netflix
The Glory
Seo A Ri (Park Gyu Young) gains instant social media fame, but gets exposed to wrongdoing in the glamorous world of influencers, where she stands up for herself
Celebrity
Image Credits- Netflix
Lee Ra El (Seo Yea Ji) plots revenge against those who ruined her family, enlisting the help of her friend Seo Eun Pyeong to target the wealthiest clans in the country
Eve
Image Credits- tvN
Ji Won (Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman, travels back in time a decade to seek revenge after being murdered by her husband, who had an affair with her best friend
Marry My Husband
Image Credits-tvN
Han So Hee stars as Jiwoo in the action-packed noir series My Name, portraying a woman driven by revenge after her father's murder
My Name
Image Credits- Netflix
Ok Chanmi (Shin Ye Eun) doubts her twin brother's suicide and transfers to Yongtan High for revenge and justice suspecting a mysterious "hero" at the school may be linked to her brother's death
Revenge Of Others
Image Credits- Disney+
Ji Sun Woo (Kim Hee Ae), a successful doctor, faces marital turmoil when her husband, Lee Tae Oh, an aspiring filmmaker, engages in an extramarital affair
The World Of The Married
Image Credits- JTBC
In three seasons, The Penthouse unfolds as an intense thriller with unstoppable and determined women, driven by their goals and revenge, regardless of moral boundaries
Penthouse: War In Life
Image Credits- SBS TV
Once an heiress turned ordinary housewife, Han Yi Ju (Jung Yoo Min) faces betrayal from her husband and stepsister. After a tragic accident, she wakes in the past, driven by revenge to reclaim all she lost
Perfect Marriage Revenge
Image Credits- MBN
Three women, each from diverse backgrounds, unite with a common purpose—to seek revenge against those who have wronged them