Pratyusha Dash

January 14, 2024

Entertainment

Female-centric revenge K-dramas to watch

Moon Dong Eun (Song Hye Kyo), bullied into dropping out, seeks revenge as a teacher through meticulous planning

Image Credits- Netflix

The Glory

Seo A Ri (Park Gyu Young) gains instant social media fame, but gets exposed to wrongdoing in the glamorous world of influencers, where she stands up for herself

Celebrity 

Image Credits- Netflix

Lee Ra El (Seo Yea Ji) plots revenge against those who ruined her family, enlisting the help of her friend Seo Eun Pyeong to target the wealthiest clans in the country

Eve

Image Credits- tvN

Ji Won (Park Min Young), a terminally ill woman, travels back in time a decade to seek revenge after being murdered by her husband, who had an affair with her best friend

Marry My Husband

Image Credits-tvN

Han So Hee stars as Jiwoo in the action-packed noir series My Name, portraying a woman driven by revenge after her father's murder

My Name

Image Credits- Netflix

Ok Chanmi (Shin Ye Eun) doubts her twin brother's suicide and transfers to Yongtan High for revenge and justice suspecting a mysterious "hero" at the school may be linked to her brother's death

Revenge Of Others

Image Credits- Disney+

Ji Sun Woo (Kim Hee Ae), a successful doctor, faces marital turmoil when her husband, Lee Tae Oh, an aspiring filmmaker, engages in an extramarital affair

The World Of The Married

Image Credits- JTBC

In three seasons, The Penthouse unfolds as an intense thriller with unstoppable and determined women, driven by their goals and revenge, regardless of moral boundaries

Penthouse: War In Life

Image Credits- SBS TV

Once an heiress turned ordinary housewife, Han Yi Ju (Jung Yoo Min) faces betrayal from her husband and stepsister. After a tragic accident, she wakes in the past, driven by revenge to reclaim all she lost

Perfect Marriage Revenge

Image Credits- MBN

Three women, each from diverse backgrounds, unite with a common purpose—to seek revenge against those who have wronged them

Avengers Social Club

Image Credits- tvN

