Heading 3

Female green flag
 K-drama characters

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

In Love All Play, she was the girl who was gripped with guilt more than anyone.

Park Tae Yang

Image: KBS2

Image: JTBC

Oh Mi Joo

Shin Se Kyung in Run On was transparent and relatable.

Image: tvN

Having this Jeon Yeo Been character by your side would make everything alright.

Hong Cha Young

Image: tvN

The dependable doctor and friend, Jeon Mi Do in Hospital Playlist was the best.

Chae Song Hwa

Image: ENA

She was everything honest and heartwarming, figuring out life at her own pace.

Woo Young Woo

Image: KBS2

Gong Hyo Jin in When the Camellia Blooms showed what it meant for her to be a woman living on her own terms.

Oh Dong Baek

Image: JTBC

Do Bong Soon

Being tiny or being strong cannot define someone and was very well displayed by Park Bo Young.

Being selfish or being honest cannot be wrong, Kim Tae Ri was one of the most vibrant characters in recent years.

Na Hee Do

Image: tvN

Image: tvN

Despite what others might say, everyone has scars and Seo Ye Ji wasn’t afraid to show them.

Ko Moon Young

Image: MBC

Lee Sung Kyung’s portrayal was nothing short of fabulous as she became a proud weightlifter.

Kim Bok Joo

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Popular sports
K-dramas for inspiration 

Click Here