Female green flag
K-drama characters
Ayushi Agrawal
DEC 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
In Love All Play, she was the girl who was gripped with guilt more than anyone.
Park Tae Yang
Image: KBS2
Image: JTBC
Oh Mi Joo
Shin Se Kyung in Run On was transparent and relatable.
Image: tvN
Having this Jeon Yeo Been character by your side would make everything alright.
Hong Cha Young
Image: tvN
The dependable doctor and friend, Jeon Mi Do in Hospital Playlist was the best.
Chae Song Hwa
Image: ENA
She was everything honest and heartwarming, figuring out life at her own pace.
Woo Young Woo
Image: KBS2
Gong Hyo Jin in When the Camellia Blooms showed what it meant for her to be a woman living on her own terms.
Oh Dong Baek
Image: JTBC
Do Bong Soon
Being tiny or being strong cannot define someone and was very well displayed by Park Bo Young.
Being selfish or being honest cannot be wrong, Kim Tae Ri was one of the most vibrant characters in recent years.
Na Hee Do
Image: tvN
Image: tvN
Despite what others might say, everyone has scars and Seo Ye Ji wasn’t afraid to show them.
Ko Moon Young
Image: MBC
Lee Sung Kyung’s portrayal was nothing short of fabulous as she became a proud weightlifter.
Kim Bok Joo
