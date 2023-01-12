Heading 3

Female Japanese
 K-pop idols

Vedangi Joshi

jan 12, 2023

Entertainment 

Momo is a singer, rapper and dancer from the South Korean girl group TWICE

Momo 

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

Sana 

Sana’s beauty is most loved by the fans 

Image Credit : News1

Mina has won many people's hearts with her singing and dancing skills 

Mina 

Image Credit : News1

She is an elegant beauty with a talent for singing and acting 

Sakura 

Image Credit : News1

Nako is an inspiration for many K-pop fans 

Nako Yabuki

Image Credit : News1

Giselle 

She has the most attractive face and a fabulous stage presence

Rei has always wowed her fans with her performance and style 

Rei

Image Credit : News1

Image Credit : News1

May is a Japanese singer and the maknae of the girl group Cherry Bullet

May 

Image Credit : News1

Hitomi 

Hitomi has a cute and innocent face which always steals our heart 

