Three best friends deal with life at the edge of turning forty while dealing with the pain of having to bid goodbye to one of them.
Thirty-Nine
Source: JTBC
A couple who has been dating for 12 years and going through ups and downs and trying to make it work, suddenly the girl got extremely ill, but the boyfriend didn't leave her side and stayed with her through her lowest.
The Third Charm
Source: JTBC
A dystopian-themed drama where the world is full of chaos and corruption and meanwhile chief judge turns a court into a reality show to punish people who do evil things.
The Devil Judge
Source: tvN
The story revolves around a girl who was abandoned by her parents and works as a scrubbing person in a public bathhouse. The doctor told her that she has a terminal illness and will die soon and despite hearing the news, she remains emotionless.
The One and Only
Source: JTBC
The story is about a 17-year-old girl who got in an accident and was in a coma. She woke up suddenly one day, but she was already in her 30s.
Thirty But Seventeen
Source: SBS
The story revolves around a family who have been through ups and downs and how they made the best goodbye to their mother who had only one month to live.
The Most Beautiful Goodbye
Source: tvN
The K-drama tells us about a desperate single mother who has a terminal brain tumor. She agrees to give her liver to her boss’s mother, in order to receive a large amount of money for her child.
Marriage Contract
Source: MBC
The story tells us about a talented and brave woman, a mountain guard, who has also saved many lives, suffering from paraplegia.
Jirisan
Source: tvN
The story is about a hardworking woman who became a successful writer for 6 years, and one day she learns about her brain cancer. Desperate and angry, she accidentally summons Doom.
Doom at Your Service
Source: tvN
With a character with Down syndrome and a character suffering from depression, the show touched on multiple sensitive topics.
Our Blues
Source: tvN