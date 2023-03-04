Heading 3

Dayeon 

Kep1er member Dayeon was born on March 2 

Image Credit: IST Entertainment

Chorong 

Park Chorong better known by her stage name Chorong, is a member of girl group Apink and has her birthday on March 3

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Yeri 

Red Velvet’s lovable maknae Yeri is born on March 5 

Image: Dreamcatcher Company 

Dami 

Dami is a member of the girl group Dreamcatcher and was born on March 7 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment 

Taeyeon 

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon celebrates her birthday on March 9

 Image Credit: The Wave Music

Minju 

Kang Minju, also known by her stage name Minju, was a member of the girl group GWSN whose birthday is on March 11 

Image Credit: FNC W

Chaerin 

Chaerin is a member of the girl group Cherry Bullet and she was born on March 13

Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment 

Jiwon 

Park Jiwon also known as Jiwon is a member of the girl group formis_9, she was born on March 20 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Mina 

Mina Myoi better known as Mina is one of the Japanese members of the girl group TWICE, she was born on March 24

 Image Credit: YG Entertainment

Lisa 

BLACKPINK’s Lisa celebrates her birthday on March 27 

