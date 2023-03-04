Heading 3
Image Credit: Swing Entertainment
Dayeon
Kep1er member Dayeon was born on March 2
Image Credit: IST Entertainment
Chorong
Park Chorong better known by her stage name Chorong, is a member of girl group Apink and has her birthday on March 3
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Yeri
Red Velvet’s lovable maknae Yeri is born on March 5
Image: Dreamcatcher Company
Dami
Dami is a member of the girl group Dreamcatcher and was born on March 7
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Taeyeon
Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon celebrates her birthday on March 9
Image Credit: The Wave Music
Minju
Kang Minju, also known by her stage name Minju, was a member of the girl group GWSN whose birthday is on March 11
Image Credit: FNC W
Chaerin
Chaerin is a member of the girl group Cherry Bullet and she was born on March 13
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
Jiwon
Park Jiwon also known as Jiwon is a member of the girl group formis_9, she was born on March 20
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Mina
Mina Myoi better known as Mina is one of the Japanese members of the girl group TWICE, she was born on March 24
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
Lisa
BLACKPINK’s Lisa celebrates her birthday on March 27
