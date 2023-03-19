Heading 3

Female K-pop group: Representative songs

Image Credit: YG Entertainment

 BLACKPINK - DDU-DU DDU-DU 

The song was released on 15 June 2018, it is also known as D4 among the fans. It is the first K-pop music video to surpass 2 billion views on YouTube, making history in the process

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

TWICE - Cheer Up

An instant hit, the song made a strong footing for TWICE on its release in April 2016

Image Credit: MLD Entertainment

 MOMOLAND -  BBoom BBoom

BBoom BBoom is famous because of MOMOLAND’s hard work promoting the song, it was released on 3 January 2018, and the Japanese version of the song was released on 13 June 2018

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

 Red Velvet - Red Flavor

Red Flavor was released on 8 July 2017, the music video of the song currently has 197 million views and 2.4 million likes proving its global popularity

Image Credit: ADOR

 NewJeans -  Hype Boy

The song dropped on 23 July 2022, with a short clip and member introductions. Since then it has become a sensational release

Image Credit: Source Music

 LE SSERAFIM - Fearless

Their debut album was released on 2 May 2022, including the lead single of the same name becoming a popular release soon after, even amidst controversy floating around

Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment

(G)I-DLE - TOMBOY

TOMBOY’s music video accumulated 10 million views within 16 hours of its release, a feat not common for the group and one that announced their smashing comeback to K-pop

Image Credit: RBW

MAMAMOO - HIP

The song was released in November 2019, and the music video points towards its successful performance as it has 348.8 million views and 4.96 million likes 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Girls’ Generation - Gee

The group released the song on 5 January 2009, it was a major commercial success in South Korea. It was named one of the most popular songs in the 2000s 

 Image Credit: Yedang Entertainment

EXID - UP&DOWN

EXID’s iconic breakout hit brought them back from the clutches of possible downfall and surpassed 100 million views on YouTube in 2020

