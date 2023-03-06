Heading 3
Female K-pop groups that deserved better
Vedangi Joshi
mar 6, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Music K Entertainment
The Ark
The group debuted in 2015 and disbanded within one year, the members of the group didn’t get much time to show their real talent or receive the love they deserved
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Miss A
A popular group, they debuted in 2010 and were officially disbanded in 2017. Fans support the members in their solo activities but also wish for a comeback
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
PRISTIN
The group was made up of ten members who debuted in 2016 and disbanded in 2019, PRISTIN was one of the groups that were capable of being popular globally
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
After School
They made their debut in 2009 their last Korean release was in the year 2013 after that they shifted to Japan but the band is not officially disbanded with Nana as the last member left
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
4MINUTE
There are some reports that the members still wanted to be a group but their contract ended with CUBE Entertainment, which led to their disbandment
Image Credit: Polaris Entertainment
Ladies’ Code
After receiving love and support at the start of their career, a dangerous car accident changed things for them when two members passed away leading to decline in their popularity
Image Credit: RBW
KARA
The group debuted in 2007, and although their albums were received well by critics they were constantly compared to other groups active at the same time. Fortunately, they made a comeback in 2022!
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
2NE1
At the peak of their careers, 2NE1 faced a scandal involving one of their members, post which the members started to focus more on solo careers with YG Entertainment announcing disbandment in 2016
Image Credit: RBW
MAMAMOO
Even though they are such a talented group with a unique sound, they don’t get the credit they deserve but we will keep rooting for them
