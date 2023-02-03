Heading 3
Female K-pop idols’ birthday in February
Vedangi Joshi
feb 3, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Jihyo
Giving us boss babe vibes
We can see all her beauty in this stunning black outfit
Rei
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Image Credit: RBW
MAMAMOO’s leader in her adorable pink look
Solar
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Glowing in that sparkling silver dress
Sooyoung
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Her expressions are attractive and breathtaking
Seulgi
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Haewon
NMIXX’s Haewon has angelic beauty
The IVE member is a stunner
Leeseo
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Wendy
Shining like the sun and lighting up everyone’s days
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
The pretty girl from BLACKPINK is here
Rosé
