Female K-pop idols born in December
December-born Gyuri, fromis_9's lead vocalist, enchants with her powerful vocals and charming stage presence. Her dynamic performances contribute to fromis_9's vibrant energy
Image: Off The Record
Gyuri (fromis_9)
PURPLE KISS's versatile artist, Chaein, born in December, captivates with her charisma and rap skills. Her dynamic presence adds a unique flair to PURPLE KISS
Image: RBW
Chaein (PURPLE KISS)
MAMAMOO's charismatic rapper, Moonbyul, born in December, exudes confidence and talent. Her impactful rap and versatile skills contribute to MAMAMOO's dynamic sound
Image: RBW
Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)
ITZY's December-born maknae, Yuna, dazzles with her powerful dancing and sweet vocals. Her youthful energy and stage charisma elevate ITZY's performances
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yuna (ITZY)
STAYC's charming leader, J, born in December, showcases vocal prowess and leadership. Her presence adds grace and depth to STAYC's diverse musical palette
Image: High Up Entertainment
J (STAYC)
TWICE's cheerful vocalist, Sana, born in December, radiates positivity. Her captivating charm and sweet vocals contribute to TWICE's global appeal
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sana (TWICE)
December-born Hyolyn, a soloist and former SISTAR member, captivates with powerful vocals. Her soulful performances and versatility showcase her enduring influence in the K-pop industry.
Image: JYP Entertainment
Hyolyn
Weeekly's December-born main rapper, Soojin, impresses with her rap skills and vibrant personality. Her dynamic contributions add energy to Weeekly's performances
Image: Play M Entertainment
Soojin (Weeekly)
December's fierce and fearless, Jessi, dominates the stage with her powerful vocals and unmatched confidence. Her dynamic presence and charisma redefine K-pop norms
Image: P Nation
Jessi
MOMOLAND's talented vocalist, Jane, born in December, brings sweetness and versatility to the group. Her vocal range and charming stage presence enrich MOMOLAND's music
Image: MLD Entertainment
Jane (MOMOLAND)