Pujya Doss

November 30, 2023

Entertainment

Female K-pop idols born in December

December-born Gyuri, fromis_9's lead vocalist, enchants with her powerful vocals and charming stage presence. Her dynamic performances contribute to fromis_9's vibrant energy

Image: Off The Record

Gyuri (fromis_9)

PURPLE KISS's versatile artist, Chaein, born in December, captivates with her charisma and rap skills. Her dynamic presence adds a unique flair to PURPLE KISS

Image: RBW

Chaein (PURPLE KISS)

MAMAMOO's charismatic rapper, Moonbyul, born in December, exudes confidence and talent. Her impactful rap and versatile skills contribute to MAMAMOO's dynamic sound

Image: RBW

Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)

ITZY's December-born maknae, Yuna, dazzles with her powerful dancing and sweet vocals. Her youthful energy and stage charisma elevate ITZY's performances

Image: JYP Entertainment

Yuna (ITZY)

STAYC's charming leader, J, born in December, showcases vocal prowess and leadership. Her presence adds grace and depth to STAYC's diverse musical palette

Image: High Up Entertainment

J (STAYC)

TWICE's cheerful vocalist, Sana, born in December, radiates positivity. Her captivating charm and sweet vocals contribute to TWICE's global appeal

Image: JYP Entertainment

Sana (TWICE)

December-born Hyolyn, a soloist and former SISTAR member, captivates with powerful vocals. Her soulful performances and versatility showcase her enduring influence in the K-pop industry.

Image: JYP Entertainment

Hyolyn

Weeekly's December-born main rapper, Soojin, impresses with her rap skills and vibrant personality. Her dynamic contributions add energy to Weeekly's performances

Image: Play M Entertainment

Soojin (Weeekly)

December's fierce and fearless, Jessi, dominates the stage with her powerful vocals and unmatched confidence. Her dynamic presence and charisma redefine K-pop norms

Image: P Nation

Jessi

MOMOLAND's talented vocalist, Jane, born in December, brings sweetness and versatility to the group. Her vocal range and charming stage presence enrich MOMOLAND's music

Image: MLD Entertainment

Jane (MOMOLAND)

