Female K-pop idols Born In November
The strong and versatile vocalist of TWICE, Jeongyeon is known for her captivating stage presence and endearing personality
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jeongyeon (TWICE)
Momo is the main dancer of TWICE, with incredible dance skills and a sweet charm that makes her an all-around performer
Image: JYP Entertainment
Momo (TWICE)
The youngest member of LOONA, Yeojin brings youthful energy and a bright smile to the group's diverse sound
Image: Blockberry Creative
Yeojin (LOONA)
Olivia Hye, a member of LOONA, adds an edgy and mysterious vibe to the group's unique concept
Image: Blockberry Creative
Olivia Hye (LOONA)
Hyunjin stands out as LOONA's 'Cat' member, showcasing a playful and graceful aura in the group's performances
Image: Blockberry Creative
Hyunjin (LOONA)
May is a talented member of Cherry Bullet, contributing her vocals and dance skills to the group's dynamic performances
Image: FNC Entertainment
May (Cherry Bullet)
Jinha, a member of the fresh group TRI.BE, is known for her powerful raps and captivating stage presence
Jinha (TRI.BE)
Image: TR Entertainment
Jisun, a member of fromis_9, possesses a sweet and charming voice, enhancing the group's lively and bright image
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Jisun (fromis_9)
Yulhee, with her lovely vocals, is an essential part of LABOUM's musical harmony and vibrant image
Yulhee (LABOUM)
Image: Interpark Music Plus
Nayoung, a member of the rookie group LIGHTSUM, stands out with her versatility and captivating stage charisma
Image: Cube Entertainment
Nayoung (LIGHTSUM)