Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 1, 2023

Entertainment

Female K-pop idols Born In November

The strong and versatile vocalist of TWICE, Jeongyeon is known for her captivating stage presence and endearing personality 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Jeongyeon (TWICE)

Momo is the main dancer of TWICE, with incredible dance skills and a sweet charm that makes her an all-around performer

Image: JYP Entertainment

Momo (TWICE)

The youngest member of LOONA, Yeojin brings youthful energy and a bright smile to the group's diverse sound

Image: Blockberry Creative

Yeojin (LOONA)

Olivia Hye, a member of LOONA, adds an edgy and mysterious vibe to the group's unique concept

Image: Blockberry Creative

Olivia Hye (LOONA)

Hyunjin stands out as LOONA's 'Cat' member, showcasing a playful and graceful aura in the group's performances

Image: Blockberry Creative

Hyunjin (LOONA)

May is a talented member of Cherry Bullet, contributing her vocals and dance skills to the group's dynamic performances

Image: FNC Entertainment

May (Cherry Bullet)

Jinha, a member of the fresh group TRI.BE, is known for her powerful raps and captivating stage presence

Jinha (TRI.BE)

Image: TR Entertainment

Jisun, a member of fromis_9, possesses a sweet and charming voice, enhancing the group's lively and bright image

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Jisun (fromis_9)

Yulhee, with her lovely vocals, is an essential part of LABOUM's musical harmony and vibrant image

Yulhee (LABOUM)

Image: Interpark Music Plus

Nayoung, a member of the rookie group LIGHTSUM, stands out with her versatility and captivating stage charisma

Image: Cube Entertainment

Nayoung (LIGHTSUM)

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here