Pujya Doss

November 28, 2023

Entertainment

Female K-pop idols to date based on Zodiac

Dynamic, confident, and a powerhouse vocalist, Rosé's spirit ignites passion. Join her on a musical journey filled with adventure and excitement

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Aries - Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Grounded, charming, and with a sweet voice, Wendy's qualities bring stability and romance. Fall in love with her soothing melodies and warm personality

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Taurus - Wendy (Red Velvet)

Versatile, witty, and confidently sexy, Hwasa's energy promises endless surprises. Embrace the excitement of her bold and charismatic presence

Image:  RBW.

Gemini - Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Nurturing, emotional, and a musical genius, IU's qualities create an intimate and heartfelt connection. Immerse yourself in the beauty of her soulful melodies

Image:  EDAM Entertainment.

Cancer - IU

Charismatic, stylish, and a trendsetter, Jennie's aura shines on and off stage. Join her in the spotlight for a glamorous and exciting journey

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Leo - Jennie (BLACKPINK) 

Diligent, caring, and with a powerful voice, Jihyo's qualities bring perfection to every note. Experience the harmony of her nurturing and musical spirit

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Virgo - Jihyo (TWICE)

Elegant, romantic, and true beauty, Suzy's charm adds grace to every moment. Fall in love with her captivating presence and enchanting performances

Image:  Management SOOP.

Libra - Suzy

Intense, passionate, and a fierce performer, Chungha's energy invites you into a world of depth and irresistible allure. Experience the power of her dynamic stage presence

Image:  MNH Entertainment.

Scorpio - Chungha

Optimistic, adventurous, and with a radiant smile, Solar's spirit promises a journey filled with joy and laughter. Join her in the pursuit of happiness

Image:  RBW.

Sagittarius - Solar (MAMAMOO)

Ambitious, reliable, and versatile dancer, Seulgi's qualities make her an ideal partner for those seeking stability and success. Witness her grace and talent

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Capricorn - Seulgi (Red Velvet)

 Innovative, charismatic, and with a cool vibe, Yeji's energy promises a unique and unconventional experience. Embrace the excitement of her bold and creative spirit

Image:  JYP Entertainment.

Aquarius - Yeji (ITZY)

Dreamy, sensitive, and with a charming personality, Yeri's qualities create an enchanting and emotional connection. Dive into the depths of love with this charismatic artist

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Pisces - Yeri (Red Velvet)

