Female K-pop idols to date based on Zodiac
Dynamic, confident, and a powerhouse vocalist, Rosé's spirit ignites passion. Join her on a musical journey filled with adventure and excitement
Image: YG Entertainment.
Aries - Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Grounded, charming, and with a sweet voice, Wendy's qualities bring stability and romance. Fall in love with her soothing melodies and warm personality
Image: SM Entertainment.
Taurus - Wendy (Red Velvet)
Versatile, witty, and confidently sexy, Hwasa's energy promises endless surprises. Embrace the excitement of her bold and charismatic presence
Image: RBW.
Gemini - Hwasa (MAMAMOO)
Nurturing, emotional, and a musical genius, IU's qualities create an intimate and heartfelt connection. Immerse yourself in the beauty of her soulful melodies
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
Cancer - IU
Charismatic, stylish, and a trendsetter, Jennie's aura shines on and off stage. Join her in the spotlight for a glamorous and exciting journey
Image: YG Entertainment.
Leo - Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Diligent, caring, and with a powerful voice, Jihyo's qualities bring perfection to every note. Experience the harmony of her nurturing and musical spirit
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Virgo - Jihyo (TWICE)
Elegant, romantic, and true beauty, Suzy's charm adds grace to every moment. Fall in love with her captivating presence and enchanting performances
Image: Management SOOP.
Libra - Suzy
Intense, passionate, and a fierce performer, Chungha's energy invites you into a world of depth and irresistible allure. Experience the power of her dynamic stage presence
Image: MNH Entertainment.
Scorpio - Chungha
Optimistic, adventurous, and with a radiant smile, Solar's spirit promises a journey filled with joy and laughter. Join her in the pursuit of happiness
Image: RBW.
Sagittarius - Solar (MAMAMOO)
Ambitious, reliable, and versatile dancer, Seulgi's qualities make her an ideal partner for those seeking stability and success. Witness her grace and talent
Image: SM Entertainment.
Capricorn - Seulgi (Red Velvet)
Innovative, charismatic, and with a cool vibe, Yeji's energy promises a unique and unconventional experience. Embrace the excitement of her bold and creative spirit
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Aquarius - Yeji (ITZY)
Dreamy, sensitive, and with a charming personality, Yeri's qualities create an enchanting and emotional connection. Dive into the depths of love with this charismatic artist
Image: SM Entertainment.
Pisces - Yeri (Red Velvet)
