Female K-pop idols who were praised for their visuals

Pujya Doss

January 03 , 2023

Entertainment

Elegant and charismatic, Jennie's allure shines with her fashion-forward style and powerful stage presence

Image:  YG Entertainment

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

ITZY's dancing sensation, Chaeryeong, captivates with her youthful charm and dynamic performances

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Chaeryeong (ITZY)

Multi-talented Somi radiates beauty and energy, enchanting fans with her versatile skills and magnetic personality

Image:  The Black Label

Somi

Former After School member Nana mesmerizes with her timeless beauty, blending elegance and sophistication effortlessly

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Nana (former After School)

Lisa, BLACKPINK's rap queen, stuns with her unique style and fierce charisma, setting trends globally

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Rosé's ethereal beauty and soulful voice make her a global sensation, capturing hearts with her artistic grace

Image:  YG Entertainment

Rosé (BLACKPINK)


TWICE's visual, Tzuyu, captivates with her doll-like features and endearing personality, leaving a lasting impression

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Tzuyu (TWICE)

BLACKPINK's visual queen, Jisoo, radiates elegance, known for her classical beauty and refined presence on and off-stage

Image:  YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Sana's cheerful charm and captivating expressions make her a beloved TWICE member, winning hearts with every performance

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Sana (TWICE)

MOMOLAND's Nancy dazzles with her youthful beauty and vibrant stage presence, embodying grace and charisma

Image:  MLD Entertainment

Nancy (MOMOLAND)

