Elegant and charismatic, Jennie's allure shines with her fashion-forward style and powerful stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
ITZY's dancing sensation, Chaeryeong, captivates with her youthful charm and dynamic performances
Image: JYP Entertainment
Chaeryeong (ITZY)
Multi-talented Somi radiates beauty and energy, enchanting fans with her versatile skills and magnetic personality
Image: The Black Label
Somi
Former After School member Nana mesmerizes with her timeless beauty, blending elegance and sophistication effortlessly
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Nana (former After School)
Lisa, BLACKPINK's rap queen, stuns with her unique style and fierce charisma, setting trends globally
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Rosé's ethereal beauty and soulful voice make her a global sensation, capturing hearts with her artistic grace
Image: YG Entertainment
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
TWICE's visual, Tzuyu, captivates with her doll-like features and endearing personality, leaving a lasting impression
Image: JYP Entertainment
Tzuyu (TWICE)
BLACKPINK's visual queen, Jisoo, radiates elegance, known for her classical beauty and refined presence on and off-stage
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Sana's cheerful charm and captivating expressions make her a beloved TWICE member, winning hearts with every performance
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sana (TWICE)
Click Here
MOMOLAND's Nancy dazzles with her youthful beauty and vibrant stage presence, embodying grace and charisma
Image: MLD Entertainment
Nancy (MOMOLAND)