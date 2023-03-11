Heading 3
Female K-pop stars who are single child
Vedangi Joshi
mar 11, 2023
Fashion
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Sana
Sana is the only member of TWICE who is an only child
Image Credit: RBW
Wheein
Wheein is a member of the girl group MAMAMOO and has no siblings
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Seohyun
Seohyun is the only member of Girls’ Generation without any siblings
Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment
Sohee
Sohee was born in Osaka Japan, she is a member of the K-pop group Rocket Punch
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment
Dayoung
Dayoung is one of two members of Cosmic Girls who is an only child
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
Jennie
Jennie is a member of the popular girl band BLACKPINK, she is one of the two members that have no sisters or brothers
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
Miyeon
(G)I-DLE’s Choi Miyeon is a single child, and both of her parents have supported her dreams
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
Lisa
Lalisa Manobal better known by her stage name Lisa is another member of BLACKPINK who is a single child
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
Yuqi
Yuqi is the second member of (G)I-DLE without any siblings
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment
Meiqi
Meiqi was born in China and she is the second member of Cosmic Girls who is a single child
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.