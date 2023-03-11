Heading 3

Female K-pop stars who are single child

Vedangi Joshi

mar 11, 2023

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment 

Sana 

Sana is the only member of TWICE who is an only child 

Image Credit: RBW

Wheein 

Wheein is a member of the girl group MAMAMOO and has no siblings

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment 

Seohyun 

Seohyun is the only member of Girls’ Generation without any siblings 

Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment

Sohee 

Sohee was born in Osaka Japan, she is a member of the K-pop group Rocket Punch 

Image Credit: Starship Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment

Dayoung 

Dayoung is one of two members of Cosmic Girls who is an only child 

Image Credit: YG Entertainment 

Jennie 

Jennie is a member of the popular girl band BLACKPINK, she is one of the two members that have no sisters or brothers 

Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment 

Miyeon 

(G)I-DLE’s Choi Miyeon is a single child, and both of her parents have supported her dreams

Image Credit: YG Entertainment

Lisa 

Lalisa Manobal better known by her stage name Lisa is another member of BLACKPINK who is a single child 

 Image Credit:  CUBE Entertainment 

Yuqi 

Yuqi is the second member of (G)I-DLE without any siblings 

Image Credit: Starship Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment

Meiqi 

Meiqi was born in China and she is the second member of Cosmic Girls who is a single child 

