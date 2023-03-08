Female Korean actors born in March 

Heading 3

Vedangi Joshi

 Image Credit: Honey Lee’s Instagram

 Honey Lee 

Lee Hanee also known as Honey Lee is a South Korean actress and model who was born on March 2 

Image Credit: Park Min Young’s Instagram 

Park Min Young 

Park Min Young is an actress well known for K-dramas like City Hunter, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Her Private Life, was born on March 4 

Image Credit: Kwon Nara’s Instagram

 Kwon Nara 

Kwon Nara is known as a former Hello Venus member and also a popular actress, she was born on March 13 

 Image Credit: Jung So Min’s Instagram 

 Jung So Min 

Jung So Min is a South Korean actress, seen in the K-dramas like My Father Is Strange, Because This Is My First Life, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and Alchemy of Souls was born on March 16 

Image Credit: Jang Na Ra’s Instagram 

Jang Nara 

Jang Nara is a South Korean singer and actress, best known for her roles in K-dramas like You Are My Destiny, Confession Couple, The Last Empress, and VIP was born on March 18 

Image Credit: Kang Min Ah’s Instagram

 Kang Min Ah 

Kang Min Ah is an actress, who is known for the dramas Schoolgirl Detectives, True Beauty, and At a Distance, Spring Is Green was born on March 20 

Image Credit: Kim Tae Hee’s Instagram 

Kim Tae Hee 

Kim Tae Hee is a well-known actress, she is considered one of the most beautiful Korean women and was born on March 29

Image Credit: Park Si Yeon’s Instagram

Park Si Yeon

Park Si Yeon is seen in K-dramas such as Bitter Sweet Life, Coffee House and The Innocent Man, as well as the films The Fox Family, A Love, and The Scent, she celebrates her birthday on March 29 

 Image Credit: Won Jin Ah’s Instagram

Won Jin Ah 

Won Jin Ah Known for her role in Rain or Shine and Life, was born on March 29 

 Image Credit: Jo Woo Ri’s Instagram

 Jo Woo Ri 

Jo Woo Ri is a South Korean actress who starred in K-dramas such as Descendants of the Sun and Gangnam Beauty, was born on March 29 

