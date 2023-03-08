Female Korean actors born in March 

Heading 3
Image Credit: Honey Lee’s Instagram
Honey Lee
Lee Hanee also known as Honey Lee is a South Korean actress and model who was born on March 2
Image Credit: Park Min Young’s Instagram
Park Min Young
Park Min Young is an actress well known for K-dramas like City Hunter, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Her Private Life, was born on March 4
Image Credit: Kwon Nara’s Instagram
Kwon Nara
Kwon Nara is known as a former Hello Venus member and also a popular actress, she was born on March 13
Image Credit: Jung So Min’s Instagram
Jung So Min
Jung So Min is a South Korean actress, seen in the K-dramas like My Father Is Strange, Because This Is My First Life, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and Alchemy of Souls was born on March 16
Image Credit: Jang Na Ra’s Instagram
Jang Nara
Jang Nara is a South Korean singer and actress, best known for her roles in K-dramas like You Are My Destiny, Confession Couple, The Last Empress, and VIP was born on March 18
Image Credit: Kang Min Ah’s Instagram
Kang Min Ah
Kang Min Ah is an actress, who is known for the dramas Schoolgirl Detectives, True Beauty, and At a Distance, Spring Is Green was born on March 20
Image Credit: Kim Tae Hee’s Instagram
Kim Tae Hee
Kim Tae Hee is a well-known actress, she is considered one of the most beautiful Korean women and was born on March 29
Image Credit: Park Si Yeon’s Instagram
Park Si Yeon
Park Si Yeon is seen in K-dramas such as Bitter Sweet Life, Coffee House and The Innocent Man, as well as the films The Fox Family, A Love, and The Scent, she celebrates her birthday on March 29
Image Credit: Won Jin Ah’s Instagram
Won Jin Ah
Won Jin Ah Known for her role in Rain or Shine and Life, was born on March 29
Image Credit: Jo Woo Ri’s Instagram
Jo Woo Ri
Jo Woo Ri is a South Korean actress who starred in K-dramas such as Descendants of the Sun and Gangnam Beauty, was born on March 29
