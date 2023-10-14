Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
14 OCTOBER, 2023
Female lead of Aamir Khan's next locked
One of the biggest money spinners of Hindi Cinema, Aamir Khan is making headlines for his comeback film
Aamir Khan
The actor, who was on a short break, is making his comeback at the box office with a sports drama
Comeback
Titled Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's next is a slice-of-life comedy entertainer revolving around a sport. Aamir would be seen in the role of a coach who trains a team of specially-abled
Sitaare Zameen Par
The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Spanish film, Campeones aka Champions
Champion Remake
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan onboarded Genelia D'Souza for the female lead in the film
The Female Lead
Genelia will play Aamir’s love interest and also be on a journey with the protagonist in training a team of specially-abled
Love Interest
Aamir and Genelia have previously worked together on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, however, shared different dynamics back in the day
Previous Work
Both Aamir and Genelia have independently started to prep for their characters and will be sporting a new look for the film
Prep Begins
RS Prassana of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame is helming the project. The shooting of the film will begin in Jan 2024
The Director
Sitaare Zameen Par is clashing with Welcome To The Jungle on Christmas 2024
Release Date
