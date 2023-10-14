Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

14 OCTOBER, 2023

Female lead of Aamir Khan's next locked

One of the biggest money spinners of Hindi Cinema, Aamir Khan is making headlines for his comeback film

Aamir Khan

Image: IMDb

The actor, who was on a short break, is making his comeback at the box office with a sports drama

Comeback

Image: IMDb

Titled Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan's next is a slice-of-life comedy entertainer revolving around a sport. Aamir would be seen in the role of a coach who trains a team of specially-abled 

Sitaare Zameen Par

Image: IMDb

The film is the official Hindi adaptation of Spanish film, Campeones aka Champions 

Champion Remake

Image: IMDb

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan onboarded Genelia D'Souza for the female lead in the film

The Female Lead

Image: IMDb

Genelia will play Aamir’s love interest and also be on a journey with the protagonist in training a team of specially-abled

Love Interest

Image: IMDb

Aamir and Genelia have previously worked together on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, however, shared different dynamics back in the day

Previous Work

Image: IMDb

Both Aamir and Genelia have independently started to prep for their characters and will be sporting a new look for the film

Prep Begins

Image: IMDb

RS Prassana of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame is helming the project. The shooting of the film will begin in Jan 2024

The Director

Image: IMDb

Sitaare Zameen Par is clashing with Welcome To The Jungle on Christmas 2024

Release Date

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here