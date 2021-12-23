Female-oriented films of 2021
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 23, 2021
Tribhanga
The film features Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar as the three main leads and it met with critical reception
Source- IMDb
Saina
The Parineeti Chopra starrer was based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal and received positive reviews
Source- IMDb
Rashmi Rocket
The Akarsh Khurana directorial starred Taapsee Pannu and centred around the topic of gender testing in sports
Source- IMDb
Thalaivii
The Kangana Ranaut starrer is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and has received widespread acclaim
Source- IMDb
Sherni
The Amit Masurkar directorial is centred around the life of a forest officer trying to address man-animal tensions
Source- IMDb
The Kriti Sanon starrer is based on the life of an abandoned surrogate and is regarded as her best work to date
Mimi
Source- IMDb
The Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer, sent shivers down the audience's spines and won critical acclaim for her portrayal
Chhorii
Source- IMDb
The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial is about an alcoholic and disturbed divorcee who becomes involved in a murder inquiry
The Girl On The Train
Source- IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Govinda films for your dose of comedy