Female-oriented films of 2021

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 23, 2021

Tribhanga

The film features Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar as the three main leads and it met with critical reception

Source- IMDb

Saina

The Parineeti Chopra starrer was based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal and received positive reviews

Source- IMDb

Rashmi Rocket

The Akarsh Khurana directorial starred Taapsee Pannu and centred around the topic of gender testing in sports

Source- IMDb

Thalaivii

The Kangana Ranaut starrer is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and has received widespread acclaim

Source- IMDb

Sherni

The Amit Masurkar directorial is centred around the life of a forest officer trying to address man-animal tensions

Source- IMDb

The Kriti Sanon starrer is based on the life of an abandoned surrogate and is regarded as her best work to date

Mimi

Source- IMDb

The Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer, sent shivers down the audience's spines and won critical acclaim for her portrayal

Chhorii

Source- IMDb

The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial is about an alcoholic and disturbed divorcee who becomes involved in a murder inquiry

The Girl On The Train

Source- IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 8 Govinda films for your dose of comedy

Click Here