Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 27, 2024

Fighter Box Office Report

Popular as Greek God, Hrithik Roshan is presently making headlines for his latest release, Fighter

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

It is an aerial action drama helmed by Siddharth Anand who has previously directed Hrithik in Bang Bang and War 

Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

Fighter

Other than Hrithik, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles

Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

 Star Cast

Check out the two-day box office report of Fighter

Box Office

Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

Released on Thursday (January 25), Fighter opens with a decent collection of Rs. 23 Crore net at the Hindi box office 

Decent Opening 

Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

The movie took a massive jump on its second day and collected Rs 39 Crore net in Hindi 

2nd Day

Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

The first two days total box office collection stands at Rs. 62 Crore 

Total Two Days BOC

Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

The two-day cumulative overseas collection stands at USD 2.60 million gross (Rs. 21.50 Crore) 

Overseas Collection

Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

Fighter is getting an extraordinary response from the audience. The positive word of mouth is helping the movie to emerge as a big success 

Positive Response

Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

Hrithik's Next?

Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in War 2 set to be directed by Ayan Mukerji 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here