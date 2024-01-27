Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 27, 2024
Fighter Box Office Report
Popular as Greek God, Hrithik Roshan is presently making headlines for his latest release, Fighter
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
It is an aerial action drama helmed by Siddharth Anand who has previously directed Hrithik in Bang Bang and War
Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
Fighter
Other than Hrithik, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles
Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
Star Cast
Check out the two-day box office report of Fighter
Box Office
Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
Released on Thursday (January 25), Fighter opens with a decent collection of Rs. 23 Crore net at the Hindi box office
Decent Opening
Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
The movie took a massive jump on its second day and collected Rs 39 Crore net in Hindi
2nd Day
Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
The first two days total box office collection stands at Rs. 62 Crore
Total Two Days BOC
Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
The two-day cumulative overseas collection stands at USD 2.60 million gross (Rs. 21.50 Crore)
Overseas Collection
Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
Fighter is getting an extraordinary response from the audience. The positive word of mouth is helping the movie to emerge as a big success
Positive Response
Video: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
Hrithik's Next?
Image: Marflix Pictures’ Instagram
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in War 2 set to be directed by Ayan Mukerji
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.