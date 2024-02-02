Heading 3
FEBRUARY 02, 2024
Fighter First Week Box Office Report
Known for his versatile script choices, Hrithik Roshan is presently making headlines for his latest release, Fighter
Hrithik Roshan
It’s an aerial action movie directed by Siddharth Anand whose previous movie Pathaan made 1000 crores at the box office
Fighter
Check out the first-week box office collection of Fighter
Box Office
Released on Thursday, the movie opened with a decent 23 crore nett at Hindi box office
Opening Day
Further, the movie saw massive jump of 70% on its 2nd day collecting 38 crore nett at the box office
Republic Day
It got a four-day extended weekend due to its release on Thursday. The film collected 115 Crore nett in first weekend in India
First Weekend
Fighter failed to pass the Monday test and dropped massively at the box office on its 5th day. It only managed 7.25 crore nett on Monday
Drastic Fall
Further, the movie remained stable at low levels and collected around 6 Crores in next three days
Stable
The high-budget action movie raked in a total of 140 crore nett at the box office in its extended first week of 8 days
Total First Week
Overseas BOC
Fighter has done well internationally. Its 7-day cumulative nett has surpassed 8 million dollars and is steadily heading towards the 10 million dollar mark
