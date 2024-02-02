Heading 3

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Fighter First Week Box Office Report

Known for his versatile script choices, Hrithik Roshan is presently making headlines for his latest release, Fighter 

Hrithik Roshan

It’s an aerial action movie directed by Siddharth Anand whose previous movie Pathaan made 1000 crores at the box office 

Fighter

Check out the first-week box office collection of Fighter 

Box Office

Released on Thursday, the movie opened with a decent 23 crore nett at Hindi box office 

Opening Day

Further, the movie saw massive jump of 70% on its 2nd day collecting 38 crore nett at the box office 

Republic Day

It got a four-day extended weekend due to its release on Thursday. The film collected 115 Crore nett in first weekend in India 

 First Weekend

Fighter failed to pass the Monday test and dropped massively at the box office on its 5th day. It only managed 7.25 crore nett on Monday 

Drastic Fall

Further, the movie remained stable at low levels and collected around 6 Crores in next three days

Stable

The high-budget action movie raked in a total of 140 crore nett at the box office in its extended first week of 8 days

Total First Week

Overseas BOC

Fighter has done well internationally. Its 7-day cumulative nett has surpassed 8 million dollars and is steadily heading towards the 10 million dollar mark

