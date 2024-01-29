Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 29, 2024

Fighter First Weekend Box Office 

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the overwhelming response to his latest film, Fighter

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram 

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Fighter

While the film has been receiving positive reviews, its box office performance has been slightly underwhelming. Check out its first-weekend box office report

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Box Office

On its first day, Fighter opened with 23 crore at the Hindi box office, which was considered a disappointing start for a movie starring Hrithik Roshan

Video: Deepika Padukone's Instagram

1st Day

Fighter took the benefit of Republic Day on its second day and collected 39 crore net at the box office

2nd Day

Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Further, it raked over 26 crore on its third day and inched towards 100 crore club 

3rd Day

Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram

The Siddharth Anand movie saw a slight jump on its 4th day (Sunday) and entered 100 Crore club by collecting 27.50 crores at the Hindi box office 

4th Day

Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Fighter manages to collect 115 Crore in its first extended weekend of four days 

First Weekend

Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Fighter closed its four-day extended weekend in the overseas market with USD 6.35 million (Rs. 53 crore gross)

Overseas

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

With 140 Crore gross collection from the domestic market and 53 crore coming from overseas, the movie grossed over 193 crore in its first weekend 

Total Gross BOC

Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

