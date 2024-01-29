Heading 3
January 29, 2024
Fighter First Weekend Box Office
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the overwhelming response to his latest film, Fighter
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Fighter
While the film has been receiving positive reviews, its box office performance has been slightly underwhelming. Check out its first-weekend box office report
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Box Office
On its first day, Fighter opened with 23 crore at the Hindi box office, which was considered a disappointing start for a movie starring Hrithik Roshan
Video: Deepika Padukone's Instagram
1st Day
Fighter took the benefit of Republic Day on its second day and collected 39 crore net at the box office
2nd Day
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Further, it raked over 26 crore on its third day and inched towards 100 crore club
3rd Day
Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram
The Siddharth Anand movie saw a slight jump on its 4th day (Sunday) and entered 100 Crore club by collecting 27.50 crores at the Hindi box office
4th Day
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Fighter manages to collect 115 Crore in its first extended weekend of four days
First Weekend
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
Fighter closed its four-day extended weekend in the overseas market with USD 6.35 million (Rs. 53 crore gross)
Overseas
Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram
With 140 Crore gross collection from the domestic market and 53 crore coming from overseas, the movie grossed over 193 crore in its first weekend
Total Gross BOC
Video: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
