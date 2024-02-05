Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 05, 2024

Fighter Second Weekend box office report

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is defining its title at the box office as the movie started gaining momentum in its second weekend. Check out the box office report

Fighter

Image source-.Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Released on Jan 25, the movie opened with Rs 23 Crore net at the Indian box office 

Video: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Opening Day 

The aerial action drama got an extended opening weekend of four days and managed to collect a sum of Rs 115 Crore net at the Indian box office 

Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram .

First Weekend

Fighter saw a massive crash on its first Monday and could only manage to collect Rs 7.25 Crore 

Monday Dip 

Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Further, the movie remained stable at low levels throughout the week and collected Rs 139 Crore in 8 days 

Stable Weekdays 

Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Fighter managed to collect Rs 5.50 crore on its second Friday and saw a massive jump on the following day 

Second Friday

Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

It was its Second Saturday when the Siddharth Anand directorial showed some encouraging momentum and grabbed Rs 10 Crores at the Indian box office 

Second Saturday 

Video:- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Second Sunday 

Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

The movie raked over Rs 11.75 crore on its second Sunday 

The 11-day total India net of Fighter stands at Rs 167.15 Crore 

Total India Nett 

Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

Lifetime Prediction

Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram 

The movie has a chance of hitting 200 Crore in India in its lifetime, depending on how Shahid Kapoor's rom-com will be received in the coming week 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here