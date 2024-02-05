Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 05, 2024
Fighter Second Weekend box office report
Hrithik Roshan's Fighter is defining its title at the box office as the movie started gaining momentum in its second weekend. Check out the box office report
Fighter
Image source-.Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Released on Jan 25, the movie opened with Rs 23 Crore net at the Indian box office
Video: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Opening Day
The aerial action drama got an extended opening weekend of four days and managed to collect a sum of Rs 115 Crore net at the Indian box office
Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram .
First Weekend
Fighter saw a massive crash on its first Monday and could only manage to collect Rs 7.25 Crore
Monday Dip
Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Further, the movie remained stable at low levels throughout the week and collected Rs 139 Crore in 8 days
Stable Weekdays
Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Fighter managed to collect Rs 5.50 crore on its second Friday and saw a massive jump on the following day
Second Friday
Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
It was its Second Saturday when the Siddharth Anand directorial showed some encouraging momentum and grabbed Rs 10 Crores at the Indian box office
Second Saturday
Video:- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Second Sunday
Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The movie raked over Rs 11.75 crore on its second Sunday
The 11-day total India net of Fighter stands at Rs 167.15 Crore
Total India Nett
Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Lifetime Prediction
Image source- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The movie has a chance of hitting 200 Crore in India in its lifetime, depending on how Shahid Kapoor's rom-com will be received in the coming week
