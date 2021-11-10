Nov 10, 2021
Entertainment
Film adaptations of Shakespeare's plays
Author: Akshat Sundrani
The 2003 film, Maqbool, directed by Gulzar, was an adaptation of the Comedy of Errors Credits-IMDb
Angoor
The film had Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in prominent roles, who both played dual characters Credits-IMDb
The 2003 film Maqbool, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was based on Shakespeare's Macbeth
Maqbool Credits-IMDb
The film starred Irrfan Khan and Tabu in lead roles Credits-IMDb
Omkara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was released in 2006 and was an adaptation of Othello
Omkara Credits-IMDb
The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi,Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu in prominent roles Credits-IMDb
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet
Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela Credits-IMDb
The film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the titular roles and it was a box office success Credits-IMDb
Haider, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role, was inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet
Haider Credits-IMDb
The film got tremendous critical praise and received five honours at the 62nd National Film Awards
Credits-IMDb
