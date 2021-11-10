Nov 10, 2021

Angoor

The film had Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in prominent roles, who both played dual characters

The 2003 film Maqbool, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was based on Shakespeare's Macbeth

Maqbool

The film starred Irrfan Khan and Tabu in lead roles

Omkara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was released in 2006 and was an adaptation of Othello

Omkara

The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi,Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu in prominent roles

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet

Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

The film starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the titular roles and it was a box office success

Haider, featuring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role, was inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet

Haider

The film got tremendous critical praise and received five honours at the 62nd National Film Awards


