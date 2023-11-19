Iqbal, a military officer, and Sehmat, an undercover spy, faced immense challenges during wartime. Their love story unfolded against the backdrop of sacrifices for the country
Iqbal and Sehmat (Raazi)
Devdas, a man entangled in societal pressures, and Parvati, his childhood love, encountered obstacles that led to a tragic separation. A happier twist to their fate would have provided a more hopeful outlook
Devdas and Parvati (Devdas)
Aman and Naina, two close friends with unspoken love, navigated life's challenges, including Aman's sad fate due to a terminal illness. A more joyful ending would have added warmth to their bittersweet journey
Aman and Naina (Kal Ho Naa Ho)
Inder and Saru’s love faced societal judgments overcoming the challenges that tested their relationship, their story deserved a happy ending
Inder and Saru (Sanam Teri Kasam)
Janardan, a struggling musician, and Heer, a complex character, had a passionate love story marked by Janardan's rise to fame and Heer's tragic fate. A happier ending to them would have given a proper conclusion to their journey of self-discovery and love
Janardan and Heer (Rockstar)
Manny and Kizie's emotional journey in Dil Bechara revolved around love and life loss. A more cheerful ending would have provided a comforting closure to their story, celebrating the spirit of living fully
Manny and Kizie (Dil Bechara)
Mansoor, a caring guide, and Mandakani, a pilgrim, faced challenges of societal and environmental proportions in their love story during the Kedarnath floods. A more positive and enduring conclusion would have celebrated their commitment
Mansoor and Mandakani (Kedarnath)
Roop and Zafar's characters in Kalank were part of a complex relationship and emotions in pre-independence India. A happier ending would have brought clarity and closure to their tale of love, sacrifice, and societal expectations
Roop and Zafar (Kalank)
Parma and Zoya (Ishaqzaade)
Parma and Zoya's fiery love story in Ishaqzaade was marked by societal conflicts, familial disputes, and tragic circumstances. A happier outcome would have celebrated their passionate connection, overcoming the hurdles that kept them apart
Ramleela showcased the intense love story of Ram and Leela amidst familial rivalry and cultural clashes. A more optimistic and joyful ending would have given their love a lasting quality, overcoming the challenges that surrounded them