Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 28, 2023

Film titles with food items in it

It is a lovely story with plenty of Punjabi tadka. Starring Kunal Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, the romantic comedy film received positive reviews from the critics

 Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Images: IMDb

One of the finest Anurag Basu films, Barfi is a romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Priyanka Chopra. The film is critically acclaimed and a successful venture at the box office

Barfi

Image: IMDb

Starring Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao and Ayushmann Khurana, the film is a romantic comedy set in a small city. The film won critical acclaim as well as the hearts of audience at the box office

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Images: IMDb

The 2007 released romantic comedy film Cheeni Kum raises controversies for its lead pair. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in lead, the R. Balki directorial film explored the subject of no-age-gap in love relationships

Cheeni Kum

Image: IMDb

The 2019 comedy drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty couldn't perform well at the box office. The film raised issues like dowry and fascination of NRI lifestyle

 Motichoor Chaknachoor

Image: IMDb

The musical romantic drama starring Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi released in 2018. The film was box office flop but won audience love for its beautiful music

Jalebi

Image: IMDb

The 2010 released comedy flick, Khichdi has generated a separate fan base for its characters. It is the first film in the history of Hindi cinema to be based on a TV series. Moreover, it's sequel is ready to release this Diwali in theatres

Khichdi: The Movie

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Gulzar, Angoor is a cult comedy drama based on the popular play, The Comedy of errors written by William Shakespeare 

 Angoor

Image: IMDb

The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial film is a crime thriller. Starring an ensemble star cast of Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Irrfan and Arshad Warsi, the film is a hindi remake of hollywood film, The Usual Suspects

Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets

Image: IMDb

Released in 2005, the movie is about two big time flirts. Starting Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, the comedy flick was directed by Priyadarshan

Garam Masala

Images: IMDb

