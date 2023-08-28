Film titles with food items in it

It is a lovely story with plenty of Punjabi tadka. Starring Kunal Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, the romantic comedy film received positive reviews from the critics
Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana
One of the finest Anurag Basu films, Barfi is a romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Priyanka Chopra. The film is critically acclaimed and a successful venture at the box office
Barfi
Starring Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao and Ayushmann Khurana, the film is a romantic comedy set in a small city. The film won critical acclaim as well as the hearts of audience at the box office
Bareilly Ki Barfi
The 2007 released romantic comedy film Cheeni Kum raises controversies for its lead pair. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in lead, the R. Balki directorial film explored the subject of no-age-gap in love relationships
Cheeni Kum
The 2019 comedy drama starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty couldn't perform well at the box office. The film raised issues like dowry and fascination of NRI lifestyle
Motichoor Chaknachoor
The musical romantic drama starring Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi released in 2018. The film was box office flop but won audience love for its beautiful music
Jalebi
The 2010 released comedy flick, Khichdi has generated a separate fan base for its characters. It is the first film in the history of Hindi cinema to be based on a TV series. Moreover, it's sequel is ready to release this Diwali in theatres
Khichdi: The Movie
Helmed by Gulzar, Angoor is a cult comedy drama based on the popular play, The Comedy of errors written by William Shakespeare
Angoor
The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial film is a crime thriller. Starring an ensemble star cast of Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Irrfan and Arshad Warsi, the film is a hindi remake of hollywood film, The Usual Suspects
Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets
Released in 2005, the movie is about two big time flirts. Starting Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, the comedy flick was directed by Priyadarshan