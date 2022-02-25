Entertainment
Films based on real life incidents
Black Friday
The 2004 release directed by Anurag Basu is based on the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai. The film received widespread critical acclaim
The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer is based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi, a poor labourer who sets out on a journey to carve a route through the huge peak after his wife dies while attempting to traverse a mountain
Manjhi
The 2015 release directed by Meghna Gulzar is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case
Talvar
The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial is based on the life of model Jessica Lal, who was working as a celebrity barmaid at a crowded socialite party when she was shot dead at midnight
No One Killed Jessica
The Akshay Kumar starrer is based on the largest evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during Saddam Hussein's reign
Airlift
The Ram Madhvani directorial was based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, an Indian head purser who died while rescuing passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which had been hijacked by terrorists from a terrorist group
Neerja
The 2004 film starring Shah Rukh Khan was based on the lives of Ravi Kuchimanchi and Aravinda Pillalamarri, an NRI couple who returned to India and built a pedal power generator
Swades
The Vicky Kaushal starrer is based on the Indian Army's surgical strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan to exact revenge for the attack on an army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir
URI: The Surgical Strike
