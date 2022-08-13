Heading 3

Films to binge-watch on I-day weekend

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDb

Directed by Mehboob Khan, the film revolves around a poor mother who struggled to raise her sons. But no matter what, she always stuck to her own morale. It starred Nargis and Sunil Dutt in key roles

Mother India

Image: IMDb

Directed by Shimit Amin, the film tells a tale of a disgraced former captain of Indian men's hockey team who makes a winning comeback as a coach of a weak Indian women's hockey team. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role

Chak De! India

Image: IMDb

The film is about the residents of a small village in Victorian-era India who stake their future on a cricket match against the British rulers. It was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Aamir Khan in the lead role

Lagaan

Image: IMDb

Based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, Raazi was directed by Meghna Gulzar and starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as the main leads

Raazi

Image: IMDb

Shershaah

The autobiographical film is based on Captain Vikram Batra, who bravely fought and died in the Kargil War against Pakistan. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles

Image: IMDb

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film reminds us of the true meaning of freedom while evoking feelings of patriotism. The film starred Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni and others in key roles

Rang De Basanti

Image: IMDb

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. It revolves around the surgical strike executed by the Indian Army on suspected militants who attacked an army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir

URI: The Surgical Strike

Image: IMDb

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film was way ahead of its time and revolves around a man who returns to India and advocates for some reforms in his village. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker

Swades

Image: IMDb

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in key roles and is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, in which an army of 21 Sikhs led by their commander Havaldar Ishar Singh fought against 10,000 Afghans

Kesari

Photo: IMDb

The movie stars John Abraham and is based on the nuclear bomb tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998 by the Indian Army under the direction of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s love for earrings

Click Here