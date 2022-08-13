Heading 3
Films to binge-watch on I-day weekend
AUGUST 14, 2022
Image: IMDb
Directed by Mehboob Khan, the film revolves around a poor mother who struggled to raise her sons. But no matter what, she always stuck to her own morale. It starred Nargis and Sunil Dutt in key roles
Mother India
Directed by Shimit Amin, the film tells a tale of a disgraced former captain of Indian men's hockey team who makes a winning comeback as a coach of a weak Indian women's hockey team. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role
Chak De! India
The film is about the residents of a small village in Victorian-era India who stake their future on a cricket match against the British rulers. It was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starred Aamir Khan in the lead role
Lagaan
Based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, Raazi was directed by Meghna Gulzar and starred Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal as the main leads
Raazi
Shershaah
The autobiographical film is based on Captain Vikram Batra, who bravely fought and died in the Kargil War against Pakistan. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film reminds us of the true meaning of freedom while evoking feelings of patriotism. The film starred Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni and others in key roles
Rang De Basanti
The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. It revolves around the surgical strike executed by the Indian Army on suspected militants who attacked an army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir
URI: The Surgical Strike
Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film was way ahead of its time and revolves around a man who returns to India and advocates for some reforms in his village. It is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker
Swades
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in key roles and is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, in which an army of 21 Sikhs led by their commander Havaldar Ishar Singh fought against 10,000 Afghans
Kesari
The movie stars John Abraham and is based on the nuclear bomb tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998 by the Indian Army under the direction of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
