Akshat Sundrani

AUTHOR

Nov 23, 2021

FILMS THAT CHALLENGED GENDER STEREOTYPE

ENTERTAINMENT

The film Neerja, starring Sonam Kapoor, depicts a woman's bravery and how her family celebrates her.

NEERJA

Source : IMDb

The film is about a girl dealing with concepts of sexuality, love and acceptance. Kalki Koechlin's performance was noteworthy.

Margrita with a straw

Source : IMDb

The 2016 release, Ki & Ka, depicted a traditional role reversal in which a man is a homemaker.

KI & KA

Source : IMDb

The film emphasised that even men are subjected to society's beauty standards.

bala

Source : IMDb

The film Queen follows the journey of a young woman who lives life on her terms.

QUEEN

Source : IMDb

Deepika Padukone's character in Piku is shown as someone who's an emotional and sexually independent women.

piku

Source : IMDb

The Hitesh Kewayla directional was based on the taboo around same-sex relationships.

SHUBH MANGAL JYADA SAAVDHAN

Source : IMDb

The film depicts athletes being discriminated against because of their atypical sex development.

rashmi rocket

Source : IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tara Sutaria Looks Cool in a Casual Top.

Click Here