Akshat Sundrani
Nov 23, 2021
FILMS THAT CHALLENGED GENDER STEREOTYPE
The film Neerja, starring Sonam Kapoor, depicts a woman's bravery and how her family celebrates her.
NEERJA
The film is about a girl dealing with concepts of sexuality, love and acceptance. Kalki Koechlin's performance was noteworthy.
Margrita with a straw
The 2016 release, Ki & Ka, depicted a traditional role reversal in which a man is a homemaker.
KI & KA
The film emphasised that even men are subjected to society's beauty standards.
bala
The film Queen follows the journey of a young woman who lives life on her terms.
QUEEN
Deepika Padukone's character in Piku is shown as someone who's an emotional and sexually independent women.
piku
The Hitesh Kewayla directional was based on the taboo around same-sex relationships.
SHUBH MANGAL JYADA SAAVDHAN
The film depicts athletes being discriminated against because of their atypical sex development.
rashmi rocket
