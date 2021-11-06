Nov 6, 2021

Films directed by Gulzar

Gulzar's 1996 political drama Maachis, starring Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Chandrachur Singh, received critical acclaim

Maachis

The film Parichay, starring Jeetendra and Jaya Bachchan, was released in 1972 and is an all-time classic

Parichay

The 1975 film, Aandhi is a political drama that was highly appreciated by the public. Its soundtrack brought life to the film

Aandhi

The Hindi comedy film Angoor, based on Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, was released in 1982. The film was well received by the audience

 Angoor

Ijaazat, starring Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah and Anuradha Patel, raised the bar for Indian films. The film was released in 1987 and won a National Award

Ijaazat

Gulzar's 1988 Hindi drama film Libaas, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar and Shabana Azmi, gained international recognition

Libaas

The 1973 film Achanak, starring Vinod Khanna, garnered Gulzar a Filmfare nomination for Best Director

Achanak

The film Hu Tu Tu, starring Suniel Shetty, Tabu and Nana Patekar, was released in 1999. Tabu received the Filmfare award for Best Actress for this film

Hu Tu Tu

The 1979 film Meera, starring Hema Malini and Vinod Khanna, did not fare well at the box office, but it gained critical praise

Meera

