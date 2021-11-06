Nov 6, 2021
entertainment
Films directed by Gulzar
Akshat Sundrani
Gulzar's 1996 political drama Maachis, starring Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Chandrachur Singh, received critical acclaim
Maachis
The film Parichay, starring Jeetendra and Jaya Bachchan, was released in 1972 and is an all-time classic
Parichay
The 1975 film, Aandhi is a political drama that was highly appreciated by the public. Its soundtrack brought life to the film
Aandhi
The Hindi comedy film Angoor, based on Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, was released in 1982. The film was well received by the audience
Angoor
Ijaazat, starring Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah and Anuradha Patel, raised the bar for Indian films. The film was released in 1987 and won a National Award
Ijaazat
Gulzar's 1988 Hindi drama film Libaas, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar and Shabana Azmi, gained international recognition
Libaas
The 1973 film Achanak, starring Vinod Khanna, garnered Gulzar a Filmfare nomination for Best Director
Achanak
The film Hu Tu Tu, starring Suniel Shetty, Tabu and Nana Patekar, was released in 1999. Tabu received the Filmfare award for Best Actress for this film
Hu Tu Tu
The 1979 film Meera, starring Hema Malini and Vinod Khanna, did not fare well at the box office, but it gained critical praise
Meera
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: 12 Must watch films of Shah Rukh Khan