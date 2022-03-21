Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 21, 2022

Films that got postponed multiple times

Laal Singh Chhadha

Image: IMDb

Laal Singh Chaddha The film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, was supposed to be released on April 14th, but that date has been pushed back

The movie was intended to come out on December 25, 2021. It was later postponed for Valentine's Day 2022, then for April 14th, 2022. The film's new release date is August 11th

Image: IMDb

The 'Brahmastra' trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukherji, was announced in October 2017. The film was planned to be released in August 2019, but then it was postponed to summer 2020

Image: IMDb

Brahmastra

Finally, after a long wait, the first instalment of the series will now hit theatres on September 9, 2022

Image: IMDb

The Shahid Kapoor starrer was announced in October 2019. It was scheduled to be released theatrically on August 28, 2020, and then on November 5, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production. On December 14, 2020, the film was completed

Jersey

Image: IMDb

It was later rescheduled for theatrical release on December 31, 2021, however it was postponed again due to the upsurge of the Omicron virus. It is now set to be released on April 14, 2022

Image: IMDb

The film was scheduled to be released on July 30, 2021, but it was pushed back because of the COVID-19 outbreak

Image: IMDb

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The film was then intended for a global release on January 6, 2022, but due to a scheduling clash with S. S. Rajamouli's RRR, the date was pushed back to February 25, 2022

Image: IMDb

RRR

Image: IMDb

RRR was supposed to release in theatres on July 30, 2020. Director SS Rajamouli said in November 2020 that the film's release date has been pushed back due to the pandemic. The release date was then moved to January 8, 2021

Image: IMDb

The theatrical release date of January 7, 2022 was announced in October 2021, however it was then rescheduled. The film's release date has been pushed to March 25, 2022

Image: IMDb

The film's initial release date was July 2, 2021. However, it was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film's release date was then set to 11 February 2022. It was again postponed. Finally, The film is set to be released on May 27, 2022

Major

