Akshat Sundrani
MAR 21, 2022
Films that got postponed multiple times
Laal Singh Chhadha
Laal Singh Chaddha The film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, was supposed to be released on April 14th, but that date has been pushed back
The movie was intended to come out on December 25, 2021. It was later postponed for Valentine's Day 2022, then for April 14th, 2022. The film's new release date is August 11th
The 'Brahmastra' trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukherji, was announced in October 2017. The film was planned to be released in August 2019, but then it was postponed to summer 2020
Brahmastra
Finally, after a long wait, the first instalment of the series will now hit theatres on September 9, 2022
The Shahid Kapoor starrer was announced in October 2019. It was scheduled to be released theatrically on August 28, 2020, and then on November 5, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production. On December 14, 2020, the film was completed
Jersey
It was later rescheduled for theatrical release on December 31, 2021, however it was postponed again due to the upsurge of the Omicron virus. It is now set to be released on April 14, 2022
The film was scheduled to be released on July 30, 2021, but it was pushed back because of the COVID-19 outbreak
Gangubai Kathiawadi
The film was then intended for a global release on January 6, 2022, but due to a scheduling clash with S. S. Rajamouli's RRR, the date was pushed back to February 25, 2022
RRR
RRR was supposed to release in theatres on July 30, 2020. Director SS Rajamouli said in November 2020 that the film's release date has been pushed back due to the pandemic. The release date was then moved to January 8, 2021
The theatrical release date of January 7, 2022 was announced in October 2021, however it was then rescheduled. The film's release date has been pushed to March 25, 2022
The film's initial release date was July 2, 2021. However, it was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film's release date was then set to 11 February 2022. It was again postponed. Finally, The film is set to be released on May 27, 2022
Major
