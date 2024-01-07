Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 07, 2024

Films highlighting Indian Culture

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this film is set during the British colonial era and revolves around a cricket match between Indian villagers and British officers

Image: IMDb

Lagaan (2001)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this film follows an NRI who returns to India and discovers the true essence of his homeland

Swades (2004)

Image: IMDb

 Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this film portrays the modern Indian family and its dynamics

Piku (2015)

Image: IMDb

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this movie is based on the true story that reflects the significance of sports in Indian society and challenges gender stereotypes

Dangal (2016)

Image: IMDb

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this movie explores various cultural and religious aspects in India

PK (2014)

Image: IMDb

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it reflects the magnificence of Rajput culture, showcasing their traditions, and the royal lifestyle

Image: IMDb

Padmaavat (2018)

Directed by Aamir Khan, this film portrays the Indian education system and the societal pressure on children

Image: IMDb

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, movie depicts the pressures and expectations on students to excel in academics, showcasing the competitive education system prevalent in India

Image: IMDb

3 idiots (2009)

 Directed by K. Asif, this classic epic romance showcases the cultural and historical backdrop of the Mughal era

Image: IMDb

Mughal-e-Azam(1960)

Directed by Mira Nair, this film beautifully captures the celebration of an Indian wedding, portraying the rituals, emotions, and complexities within an Indian family setting

Image: IMDb

Monsoon Wedding (2001)

