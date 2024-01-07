Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 07, 2024
Films highlighting Indian Culture
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this film is set during the British colonial era and revolves around a cricket match between Indian villagers and British officers
Image: IMDb
Lagaan (2001)
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, this film follows an NRI who returns to India and discovers the true essence of his homeland
Swades (2004)
Image: IMDb
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this film portrays the modern Indian family and its dynamics
Piku (2015)
Image: IMDb
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this movie is based on the true story that reflects the significance of sports in Indian society and challenges gender stereotypes
Dangal (2016)
Image: IMDb
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this movie explores various cultural and religious aspects in India
PK (2014)
Image: IMDb
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it reflects the magnificence of Rajput culture, showcasing their traditions, and the royal lifestyle
Image: IMDb
Padmaavat (2018)
Directed by Aamir Khan, this film portrays the Indian education system and the societal pressure on children
Image: IMDb
Taare Zameen Par (2007)
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, movie depicts the pressures and expectations on students to excel in academics, showcasing the competitive education system prevalent in India
Image: IMDb
3 idiots (2009)
Directed by K. Asif, this classic epic romance showcases the cultural and historical backdrop of the Mughal era
Image: IMDb
Mughal-e-Azam(1960)
Directed by Mira Nair, this film beautifully captures the celebration of an Indian wedding, portraying the rituals, emotions, and complexities within an Indian family setting
Image: IMDb
Monsoon Wedding (2001)
