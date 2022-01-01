 Films in which actors

Heading 3

Piku

We couldn’t expect anything less from Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan who absolutely killed it with his role of the cranky, old, Bengali man ‘Bhaskar’

Bajirao Mastani

Priyanka seamlessly added the Marathi touch to her words as she essayed the role of Kashibai, a figure from Marathwada

Dangal

Dangal’s entire cast absolutely perfected the Haryanvi accent and did justice to their roles. Aamir’s perfectionist personality was a boon for their exceptional movie

Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. He beautifully mastered the Gujarati accent for his role in Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela

PK

Can we forget the cutest alien with the funniest Bhojpuri accent on this list? Nope, not happening! Aamir and his accent gave PK his beautiful charm in this movie

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra’s Punjabi accent was perfected to the T and the small details were the biggest factor in aiding this film bring out the most vivacious emotions

Udta Punjab

Alia Bhatt has given many impeccable performances. But this one was definitely one of the best. Her portrayal of a Bihari girl touched her audience

Padmaavat

This historical drama is known for a lot of things. One of them was Aditi Rao Hydari's Hindi with a tinge of Persian and Arabic that made everything she spoke seem like poetry

For this film, Ayushmann Khurrana had to perfect three languages- Hindi, Haryanvi and Braj Bhasha. Of course, Ayushmann did it impeccably and once again proved his mettle

Dream Girl

Dasvi

This is the latest addition to our list. Abhishek Bachchan absolutely aced his role of a CM of ‘Harit Pradesh’ Moreover, Yami Gautam’s Haryanvi accent was quite laudable too

