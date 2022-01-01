Films in which actors
Piku
We couldn’t expect anything less from Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan who absolutely killed it with his role of the cranky, old, Bengali man ‘Bhaskar’
Image: IMDb
Bajirao Mastani
Priyanka seamlessly added the Marathi touch to her words as she essayed the role of Kashibai, a figure from Marathwada
Image: IMDb
Dangal
Dangal’s entire cast absolutely perfected the Haryanvi accent and did justice to their roles. Aamir’s perfectionist personality was a boon for their exceptional movie
Image: IMDb
Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela
Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. He beautifully mastered the Gujarati accent for his role in Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela
Image: IMDb
PK
Can we forget the cutest alien with the funniest Bhojpuri accent on this list? Nope, not happening! Aamir and his accent gave PK his beautiful charm in this movie
Image: IMDb
Shershaah
Sidharth Malhotra’s Punjabi accent was perfected to the T and the small details were the biggest factor in aiding this film bring out the most vivacious emotions
Image: IMDb
Udta Punjab
Alia Bhatt has given many impeccable performances. But this one was definitely one of the best. Her portrayal of a Bihari girl touched her audience
Image: IMDb
Padmaavat
This historical drama is known for a lot of things. One of them was Aditi Rao Hydari's Hindi with a tinge of Persian and Arabic that made everything she spoke seem like poetry
Image: IMDb
For this film, Ayushmann Khurrana had to perfect three languages- Hindi, Haryanvi and Braj Bhasha. Of course, Ayushmann did it impeccably and once again proved his mettle
Dream Girl
Image: IMDb
Dasvi
This is the latest addition to our list. Abhishek Bachchan absolutely aced his role of a CM of ‘Harit Pradesh’ Moreover, Yami Gautam’s Haryanvi accent was quite laudable too
