Nov 8, 2021
entertainment
Films on long distance relationships
Akshat Sundrani
Ritesh Batra's directorial, The Lunchbox, starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur is not your ordinary long-distance love tale
The Lunchbox(Credits: IMDb)
The film shows two people who share an indefinable link yet never meet and it received critical praise throughout the world
A delicate and unusual love tale is shown in Aparna Sen's film, The Japanese Wife. It tells the story of a long-distance relationship between a Bengali school teacher and his Japanese wife
The Japanese Wife(Credits: IMDb)
(Credits: IMDb)
2 States is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, 2 States: The Story of My Marriage, and covers all that an Indian marriage may go through before the wedding bells
2 States(Credits: IMDb)
The film portrayed the connection in the most realistic manner, whether it was an emotional long-distance relationship or the struggle to convince interracial families
Imtiaz Ali's 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal, starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It depicted how true love survives across distances, disappointments and heartbreaks(Credits: IMDb)
Love Aaj Kal
The film's song, ‘Ye Dooriyan’, shows a profound sense of longing and is a major highlight of the film(Credits: IMDb)
The 2021 film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, starring Abhimanyu Dasani and Sanya Malhotra depicts the newlywed couple's long-distance marriage and the difficulties they experience
Meenakshi Sundareshwar(Credits: IMDb)
The understated connection between the two leads adds to the film's overall allure(Credits: IMDb)
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Finest works of David Dhawan