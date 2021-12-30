Entertainment
Films to look forward to in 2022
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
The Anees Bazmee directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan, is slated to be released on March 25, 2022
K.G.F Chapter 2
The sequel to the blockbuster film K.G.F, directed by Prashanth Neel, is set to hit theatres on April 14
Brahmastra
The highly anticipated Ayan Mukerji film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is set to be released on September 9
Radhe Shyam
The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, will be released on January 14
Laal Singh Chaddha
The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer is scheduled for release on April 14, 2022
Adipurush
The Om Raut film, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, will be released on August 11, 2022
Gangubai Kathiawadi
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick, starring Alia Bhatt, is slated to be released in theatres on February 18
RRR
The SS Rajamouli film, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, is slated to be released in the first week of January 2022
