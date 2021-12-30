Entertainment

Films to look forward to in 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Anees Bazmee directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan, is slated to be released on March 25, 2022

Image: IMDb

K.G.F Chapter 2

The sequel to the blockbuster film K.G.F, directed by Prashanth Neel, is set to hit theatres on April 14

Image: IMDb

Brahmastra

The highly anticipated Ayan Mukerji film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is set to be released on September 9

Image: IMDb

Radhe Shyam

The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, will be released on January 14

Image: IMDb

Laal Singh Chaddha

The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer is scheduled for release on April 14, 2022

Image: IMDb

Adipurush

The Om Raut film, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, will be released on August 11, 2022

Image: IMDb

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick, starring Alia Bhatt, is slated to be released in theatres on February 18

Image: IMDb

RRR

The SS Rajamouli film, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, is slated to be released in the first week of January 2022

Image: IMDb

