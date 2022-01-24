Entertainment
Films with massive age-gap between leads
Lunch Box
The Ritesh Batra directorial starred Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the key roles. The film shows two people who have an inseparable bond yet never meet
Image: IMDb
The lead actors were 15 years apart in age, with Nimrat being 31 and Irrfan being 46
Image: IMDb
Dear Zindagi
The 2016 release starred Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film revolves around a girl who is unhappy with her life and meets a psychologist who helps her gain a new perspective on life
Image- IMDb
The lead actors were 28 years apart in age, with King Khan being 51 and Alia being 23
Image: IMDb
Munna Bhai MBBS
The Rajkummar Hirani directorial, starring Sanjay Dutt and Gracy Singh, was widely appreciated by the audience
Image: IMDb
The lead actors' ages differed by 21 years, with Sanjay being 44 and Gracy being 23
Image: IMDb
The 2007 film starred Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Jiah Khan in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves on a man who falls for his daughter's friend
Nishabd
Image: IMDb
The age difference between the lead actors was 45 years
Image: IMDb
The R. Balki directorial starred Amitabh bachchan and Tabu in the lead roles. The lead actors were 28 years apart in age, with Tabu being 37 and Amitabh being 65
Cheeni Kum
Image: IMDb
